ABERDEEN – While the Aberdeen School Board has discussed options since February regarding reimplementation of school resource officers, it members voted unanimously Nov. 9 to approve an agreement with the City of Aberdeen to provide officers.
During Nov. 16's Aberdeen Board of Aldermen meeting, it was noted Lee Johnson and Chris Dobbins will serve in the roles.
The agreement between the city and school district, which went into effect Nov. 15, provides two police officers as school resource officers to patrol Aberdeen High School, Belle-Shivers Middle School and Aberdeen Elementary School.
The monthly rate is $11,111.11 for the service, with the yearly total paid by the school district being $133,333.33.
According to the agreement, the two school resource officers will also be on duty for certain extracurricular functions sponsored by the Aberdeen School District. It states the regular work week will be 40 to 45 hours, and the city is responsible for overtime and fuel costs.
The two school resource officers shall report directly to the Aberdeen police chief rather than school district officials and will also be employees of the City of Aberdeen. While school resource officers must have at least the minimum number of years and law enforcement training necessary, the city will be responsible for their training as school resource officers.
They must also follow the Aberdeen Police Department’s chain of command and policies and procedures.
The school district will have no authority to train, instruct, direct or supervise school resource officers engaged in patrol or law enforcement duties.
Patrol will include walking a significant time of each day at the school district’s properties. The police chief will consult with the school district superintendent and principals concerning patrol and times.
Through the agreement, the city will provide equipment, vehicles and uniforms, and the school district will provide office space for interviewing, temporarily detaining people for investigative purposes, making telephone calls for investigative and law enforcement purposes and for breaks.
It also states school resource officers shall not act as school disciplinarians or monitors.
The agreement is binding for 36 months, but the school district and city have the ability to withdraw on the Nov. 15 anniversary dates upon a 30-day written notice.