ABERDEEN – During its Jan. 13 meeting, the Aberdeen School Board approved to work with the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) following district superintendent Jeff Clay’s resignation, which is effective June 30.
While he is under contract through June 30, 2023, the school board granted his request to be released for its last year.
“I just woke up and felt it was time to step down, reassess and reevaluate and reframe my career in education, so I decided to step down. I’ll be in the district through June 30 and then be on to the next chapter of my life,” Clay said after the meeting.
Following the school district’s return to local control in 2017 following a state takeover, Clay was selected from a total of 14 candidates for the job. The former Oxford School District assistant superintendent made a home in Aberdeen and became involved in the community after taking the position.
Some of the district’s accomplishments during Clay’s tenure include grant funding to allow for more students to take the ACT and implementation of a recording arts academy; offering algebra at Belle-Shivers Middle School; work with the Monroe Early Learning Collaborative; installation of SMALL Lab learning; physical improvements either completed or underway on all campuses such as roofing, HVAC, field house and softball field upgrades; and continued work towards aerospace curriculum and the possibility of an aerospace academy.
No timeline was discussed regarding the steps of the new superintendent search, but school board president Jim Edwards said he would start lining up meetings with MSBA.
Developing an aerospace culture
During last week’s meeting, Aberdeen High School JROTC instructor Maj. Allen Williams, Mayor Charles Scott and North Mississippi Industrial Development Association Executive Director Skip Scaggs discussed the potential of an Aberdeen Aerospace Science Academy.
Williams has been coordinating with AHS Principal Tracy Fair about the vision to put a new spin on what education could look like through areas such as drone piloting; aviation; cybersecurity; and science, technology, engineering and math subjects through an academy.
“For the last eight months, we’ve been looking at our infrastructure, and education is the number one thing when going after industry,” Scott said. “In order for us to go forward, technology is not going backwards; it’s going forward. We already have a lot of technology going on in our school now. We have coding and an aerospace program going on right now. We’ve already been identified as a prototype for the state of Mississippi. How do we take that prototype and take a leap forward to a full academy?”
Scaggs gave workforce data regarding aerospace careers within a 60-mile radius. Compared to entry-level positions in other occupations, STEM-related jobs pay $16,000 more per year.
“Entry level for most occupations is around $20,000 but if you are aerospace or STEM-related, your entry level is $36,700 a year. The mean income jumps up to $57,300 a year, and the experienced person who has an aerospace background and works in this field can expect to earn 67,600 a year. That’s just within 60 miles of Aberdeen,” he said.
Scaggs said there are currently 42 job openings in the field within 60 miles, and there are 505 people employed in aerospace technology within that location with an average annual salary of $72,773. In the past five years, the number of jobs has increased by a 6.5 percent growth rate.
“With our proximity to Mississippi State and Columbus Air Force Base and the aerospace companies around, we are positioned or better than almost anybody else to take this on. [State Superintendent of Education] Dr. Carey Wright has told the folks at MDE [Mississippi Department of Education] that she wants an aerospace science academy in the high schools,” Williams said. “Aberdeen High School will definitely step up and be that first.”
There was no action taken on the matter, but Edwards said the school board will learn more about the process as it materializes.
Developing an ACT culture
During its December meeting, Aberdeen High School coaches explained methods as to how they’re preparing their athletes for the ACT. While 132 student-athletes are registered to take the test Feb. 12, the school board discussed interest in adopting a policy requiring ACT participation in order to participate in sports.
“I would be supportive of a comprehensive plan for ACT test taking. High school students have often said ACT prep has done better than just taking the test each time,” said school board member Tonny Oliver, adding the need for student input.
He also voiced the need for a funding source, and Clay said a line item could be added to the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget.
“People need these opportunities. There are scholarship opportunities being left on the table. I’m not saying they have to take the test five or six times, but they have to take the test. The sooner they take it, the sooner they understand there is an art to test taking. If the kids wait until junior year when it’s mandated they take the test, we’re never going to get there,” said school board secretary Patrick Lockett.
He and Oliver will discuss a potential policy with Clay.
There will also be a consultant on campus to help prepare students for upcoming ACT test dates. All juniors take the test in March.
In other business
Each school’s principal presented data from the second enCase assessments of the school year, which showed growth in some areas and declines in others. Scott suggested more meetings – if even by virtual means – with parents to enforce the need for improved scores.
“If we were to grow every kid who takes the test and have zero percent proficiency, we’d still be a B school. The model the state uses is growth heavy,” Clay said.
In other business, Edwards was reelected as school board president, and Lockett was reelected as board secretary.
Two entities were also recognized for their support of the school district during last week’s meeting.
Tronox donated school uniforms for students impacted by recent house fires, in addition to a surplus of more uniforms. Healing Waters Christian Fellowship organized the Coats for Kids drive, which included donations from the community. Hometown Cleaners also donated services to clean used coats.
“It’s people like this in the community that help us continue to thrive,” said district chief academics officer Temeka Shannon.
Taylor Griffin and D’Angel Fears were also recognized for joining the ACT 20+ Club.
The school board approved the low bid of $758,400 from Copper Top Sheet Metal, Inc. for the Aberdeen Elementary School reroofing project.
In approving the consent agenda, the school board approved to donate a bike rack from Belle-Shivers Middle School to Aberdeen Main Street for its bike trail project.