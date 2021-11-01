ABERDEEN – Aberdeen School District employees who have received or will receive COVID-19 vaccinations are eligible for payment incentives following school board approval Oct. 21.
“If they’re already vaccinated, that’s great. If they’ve got one shot of a vaccine that takes two…anybody who’s fully vaccinated, they can fill out a quick form, produce their vaccine card and we will provide an incentive in their December check,” said ASD Superintendent Jeff Clay.
Funding for the incentives will be paid for with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief-III funds, which is one of its allowed uses. Other schools that have offered the same vaccination incentives include Natchez, Adams County, Biloxi, Jefferson County and Coahoma, according to discussion.
All district employs are eligible for the incentive.
Patrick Lockett made the motion, and Rodger Scott seconded.
In a separate topic, board attorney Nathaniel Armistad and school board members discussed ongoing negotiations with the City of Aberdeen regarding a school resource officer contact with the district. After amendments, the school district opted for two school resource officers instead of three.
Armistad’s reservations included items requesting set amounts for fuel and overtime per year.
“We have to have a documented trail of how we can show that money was paid,” he said. “If the auditor came in and said, ‘Why are you giving them $10,000 worth of gas and they’re within walking distance from the high school?,’ I would rather be able to explain that on the front end in writing how we’re going to police that than try to address it after the fact.”
School board president Jim Edwards expressed his frustration, saying details should’ve been previously addressed. Armistad said the price of the original proposal increased from $145,000 to $200,000 before it was sent back to the city for changes.
School board member Tonny Oliver said the board needed to define patrolling, and the contract needs to stress the need for school resource officers inside buildings.
District finance officer Latasha Campbell raised questions about the contract such as why the school would pay for 12 months of service when students aren’t in school for two of those months and asked if there are reoccurring expenses such as MSWIN radios and uniforms.
After hearing from the school board, Armistad will discuss the contract more with Clay and Campbell, and Clay will discuss the matter more with Mayor Charles Scott.
“I think we’re past the negotiation phase and we’re at the finalization phase. We just have to clean it up, that’s all,” he said.
In other business, district operations director Willie Brandon said there was a school bus accident earlier that day, but there were no students onboard, and the school bus driver was okay.
“I think the bus sustained a bent tail pipe, and that’s it. The driver who hit the bus said he didn’t see the bus and ran underneath the back of the bus,” Brandon said.
He also noted broken windows have been replaced at the former Aberdeen Middle School building.
The school board approved for the Elevate program, which will provide a certified teacher to provide Algebra I instruction online.
Clay told the school board about the Mississippi Campaign for Grade Level Reading initiative, which would include a communitywide collaboration between schools, daycares and health care and faith-based entities if the school moves forward with it. It promotes literature to ensure students are reading at grade level by the time they complete the third grade.
Clay noted Belle-Shivers Middle School Principal Karen Howard was selected to a Mississippi Department of Education principal advisory committee, and Aberdeen Elementary School teacher Michelle Williamson was chosen to an MDE teacher advisory committee.
For the enrollment report, Clay said there were 1,049 students in the school district as of the day of the school board meeting. The district’s average daily attendance was 85.83 for the month of September.
The school district’s breakfast reimbursements increased by approximately $1,300 for September, and lunch reimbursements increased by approximately $1,800.
Recapping finances, Campbell said the school district’s ending balance for September was $6,100,557.43. Edwards said the district’s ad valorem total should be $200,000 more, based on averages dating back to 2017. Campbell will ask city and county officials about the change.