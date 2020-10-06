ABERDEEN – During its Sept. 21 meeting, the Aberdeen School Board officially adopted an attendance policy for the district to adhere to changing times with virtual learners.
“With the changes from MDE [Mississippi Department of Education] going from a traditional hybrid or virtual model, we just have to have something in place that would be reflective of that,” said school district superintendent Jeff Clay.
The policy pertains to distance learning and online courses. For an online student to be marked present, one of the following methods will be used – a learning management system, one-on-one contact with the student and completing weekly packets, with each packet having daily assignments totaling 240 minutes of instruction. Attendance will be logged in order for students to be marked present.
For in-class attendance, students will be marked present or absent as normal.
“In School Status, that’s our text messaging system, our email system that goes directly to a parent. That parent can respond back to the teacher through text message as it relates to grades, attendance and anything rather than each child. The teachers get a printout of that information. We use School Status because we can get a printout of what goes out and what comes in,” said district chief academic officer Temeka Shannon.
As far as enrollment, the Aberdeen School District had 1,068 students registered as of Sept. 15’s report, with 35 percent electing virtual learning. Clay said enrollment has decreased by 26 students from when the previous school year was cut short March 6, which is slightly more than a two percent difference.
As far as individual schools, Aberdeen Elementary School has 112 students, or 37.5 percent, of its 299 students, doing virtual learning, while Belle-Shivers Middle School has 189, or 44.4 percent, of its 426 students, and Aberdeen High School has 73, or 21.3 percent, of its 343 students choosing that method.
Shannon said the average daily attendance is not where district officials would like for it to be.
“It’s because parents are having to adjust to this virtual world. Some of them are having difficulty adjusting to logging into the system, seeing the assignments and actually completing the assignments,” she said.
The district’s daily attendance goal was 95 percent last school year, but it averages at 88 percent now, according to Clay.
School board president Jim Edwards asked if there were any intentions of lowering the daily attendance goal, which there are not.
Clay gave an update on the district’s first reported positive COVID-19 case Sept. 18, which resulted in 25 individuals at AHS being put on quarantine. He talked about protocol, including informing stakeholders of the district and the media.
“I’d rather be honest and open and make sure everyone knows we’re transparent and not feel like we’re trying to hide anything,” he said.
Sept. 25, he reported one additional positive case at AHS, resulting in seven individuals being quarantined.
He also said devices have been reordered for the district after the Chinese government shut down the factory supplying the first order, which was placed in June. He’s unsure when they’ll arrive though.
In other business, Clay gave an annual report about the district’s historic fund balance, which has grown significantly in the past decade. For School Year 2010-2011, the fund balance was $722,638, compared to $5,526,938 as of June 30.
“This board took over on July 1, 2017, and there was $3,206,756.96 in the bank,” Clay said. “That’s a 72.35 percent increase in the fund balance in the past three years.”
He added the district set a goal to have $5 million in the fund balance at the end of the ‘20-’21 school year but looking ahead, the goal is to maintain the balance, considering state funding cuts and additional expenses associated with the pandemic.
“We’re very happy we’ve been good stewards of the taxpayers’ dollars and we’re going to continue to be good stewards. It’s just that right now, we’re expecting to receive a little bit less so we’ll have to tighten our belt,” Clay said.
The district is still in a good position as far as its funding balance.
“This takes the place of our rainy day fund, and it might be considered that it may be raining a little bit,” Clay said.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 22, which is a change in schedule from its normal third Monday of the month.