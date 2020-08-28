ABERDEEN – The bulk of items discussed and approved during Aug. 17’s Aberdeen School Board meeting dealt with policy linked to the pandemic.
As of last Monday, district superintendent Jeff Clay said 790 students were registered for school, with 46 percent of them opting for distance learning.
“I talked to [district attendance officer] Ms. [Jennifer] Oliver, and she was calling and there were a lot of parents who would not register until the first day or second day. For lack of a better term, there was not a sense of urgency,” he said. “Those numbers will fluctuate.”
Students have the option of changing from the hybrid model to distance learning every nine weeks, but teachers have the discretion of reaching out to distance learners who are not performing well about changing to the hybrid model.
Chromebooks provided by CARES Act funds were scheduled to have been delivered last week, but Clay said there was a setback.
“They were supposed to be delivered today, but the government of China supposedly shut down the plant. They could not give any estimated delivery date,” he said.
As far as distance learning, board president Jim Edwards asked how the district can ensure attendance for distance learners who don’t have proper devices. Those students will rely on paper and pencil packets and for attendance, they’ll have to respond through smartphone apps or text messages.
“We’ll have a policy set forth in our September meeting that has to be passed by Sept. 30 of how we’re going to measure attendance,” Clay said.
Later in the meeting, he said the State Board of Education reduced the number of student days required for the ‘20-’21 school year from 180 days to 170.
“What I’m proposing is we take the 10 days off the back end, so that would put the students’ last day at May 26,” he said.
The State Board of Education is meeting Aug. 27 and is expected to address the mandated number of teacher days.
The school board approved a policy pertaining to staff conduct on virtual meetings. It originally stated a teacher has to have two students present, but Clay said with tutoring that number will be changed.
“Beyond that, it says each Zoom meeting needs to be recorded. I would like for every meeting to be recorded just for safety issues,” Clay said.
There was discussion before the school board acted on the district’s policy pertaining to pandemic/epidemic emergencies.
“We’re going to leave ourselves some discretion on how we deal with these things. In other districts, I’ve received all types of letters from people saying, ‘I can’t come in because my son may be sick.’ The first thing we’re trying to do is determine if this is a coronavirus issue. If I can’t find a babysitter, that’s not a coronavirus issue. That’s just a regular parenting issue,” said board attorney Nathaniel Armistad.
Board secretary Patrick Lockett said he’d like the assurance of negative tests before returns to school. Clay said the district will go by the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in addressing procedures.
Armistad added there will be confidentiality for anyone in the district who tests positive, which was discussed later through action pertaining to the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act of 1974. Through this act, no names are reported.
Edwards said Gov. Tate Reeves mandated for school officials to report the number of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines each district has, and Clay will be the point person in doing so.
The school board approved to go along with a request from the Mississippi School Boards Association and the Mississippi Department of Education for school board members to not visit schools as a whole board for the new school year due to safety precautions.