ABERDEEN – During its Feb. 22 meeting, the Aberdeen School Board brainstormed the potential of bringing school resource officers (SROs) back into the district. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office chose not to renew a contract with the Aberdeen School District for the current school year.
“SROs are like insurance. You need insurance when you have an accident. You need SROs when there’s an incident at school,” said school board member Tonny Oliver. “I strongly support SROs in a normal school setting. You may go all school year and only need them one time, but that one time that you need them is critical to the safety aspect of a school district.”
School board president Jim Edwards said the district’s SRO plan needs to be managed better than before and added it’s a great time to revamp the program and write job descriptions.
“We were paying for these SROs all year. We were paying them for five days a week. We don’t need them five days a week,” he said. “We need to come up with a plan to find out what we actually need. Do we need someone as a guard at the door? A guard in the hall? Someone to go for errands? What do we need in an SRO?,” he asked.
District superintendent Jeff Clay said school officials are in budget prep for the next fiscal year, and the cost of SROs could be in the range of $200,000.
Edwards said some buildings want an SRO and some don’t. He added a study would determine the biggest needs of SROs for the school district.
“Historically, we have not had an SRO in every building. Do we need an SRO in every building? Do we need to go back to the way it used to be? Who do they report to? Do they have three bosses? Do they have one boss?,” he asked.
School board members Patrick Lockett and Rodger Scott both said SROs are beneficial.
“It worked out this year for us to not have SROs with the [hybrid learning] model that we used. It worked out, and we were able to save that money this year. Moving forward, we certainly hope and pray we will be back to a five-day a week schedule in August,” Clay said.
Lockett asked if the district is limited to contracting with local law enforcement or if a private security company could be used. Clay said there is also an option for school safety officers.
“They wouldn’t be armed but they would be providing duties that are essential like when all of our buses go out, they could stop traffic. They could walk around and make sure the doors are locked and the buildings are secure from the perimeter and internally. They would not have the law enforcement authority that a deputy or a police officer would but they provide safety,” Clay said.
In a related matter, school board members approved permission for Clay to apply for a COPS grant, which is part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s School Violence Prevention Program. Clay said matching funds may be required, which is why he wanted to discuss it with the board first.
“From what I read, it could go up to 25 percent matching. If we got a $500,000 grant...if...we might have to pay up to $125,000,” he said. “It would be for some of the safety additions we talked about when we had our facilities audited several years ago. We pulled through and did what we could and we ran out of money. This could give us an opportunity to start doing some of those things.”
Oliver asked if grant funds could be spent for SRO salaries, and Clay said there is a component that allows for them.
School district leaders also discussed an HVAC project at Aberdeen High School. There was previous discussion on the matter, but the original approach was determined to not be feasible.
The district has received more than $500,000 in the first round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds and almost $2.1 million in the second round.
“ESSER2 money can be spent for facilities, especially when it comes to air circulation and air quality,” said Clay, who asked for the board’s permission to seek an architect for the project. “This could be a significant project. One thing we found out this summer is we don’t have enough availability of power in the building, so the city is going to have to run poles and transformers.”
The current HVAC system can’t heat or cool the gym and the school building at the same time. Lockett asked if the new system would alleviate the problems, and Clay said it would.
After further discussion, the school board approved for Clay to pursue an architect for the scope of the project.
In other business, the school board approved the calendar for the following school year.
The first day for students for the ’21-’22 school year is Aug. 6, with teachers returning Aug. 2. The last student day is May 25, 2022, with the Class of 2022 graduating May 24.
Fall break is Oct. 15-18. Thanksgiving break is Nov. 22-26. Christmas break will be from Dec. 20 until Jan. 3, with students returning Jan. 4, 2022. Spring break is scheduled for March 7-11, 2022.
The student average daily attendance report indicated 92.66 percent for January, which is an increase from December’s 89.67 percent. Student enrollment for January decreased by five students from the previous month to 1,071.
The school board approved administrative leave for hourly employees who could not work remotely Jan. 11 when snow forced the school district to switch to virtual learning. Clay will make the same request during March’s school board meeting in regard to the recent ice storms.
For another personnel item, the school board approved Clay’s recommendation for all three building principals to return for the 2021-2022 school year.
Also during last week’s meeting, Clay honored school board members in observance of School Board Recognition Week, proclaimed by Gov. Tate Reeves earlier in the month.