ABERDEEN – During their May 17 meeting, members of the Aberdeen School Board shared their thoughts on providing school security for the ’21-’22 school year, stating they desire to have one school resource officer at each of the district’s three schools.
Aberdeen School District Superintendent Jeff Clay said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook can provide one school resource officer through his department. Mayor Charles Scott was present at the meeting and offered the city’s support.
“The job description and pay needs to be consistent, so I think we need to wait and make sure of what can happen with the city and the county,” said school board member Sandra Peoples.
No action was taken by the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen during its meeting last week in addressing the chief of police seat following the May 16 passing of Henry Randle.
During a special-called meeting May 20, the school board approved to rescind its COVID-19 policy regarding facility rental due to allow for Randle’s funeral to be held at Aberdeen High School. The policy, put in place last spring forbidding facility rental, was lifted for just one day for the funeral.
Board attorney Nathaniel Armistad said there is a process in getting interlocal agreements approved with agencies, which requires further action through the Mississippi Attorney General’s office. School board member Tonny Oliver said Clay could go ahead and engage in discussions to devise a plan, however.
“Yes, we’ll have an election coming up but we have the ability to walk and chew gum at the same time. We can actually go through the process and have that ready so when the chief gets elected, he understands how we’re going to go forward on that. I’m very interested in supporting that effort because we’re going to help both the school and the city,” Scott said.
Clay said to financially ensure three school resource officers, he and chief financial officer Latasha Campbell can review expenses that can be cut.
Earlier in the meeting, Scott said as mayor, he will be 100 percent in support of the school district.
“If we’re not in this thing together, then it’s a struggle and we shouldn’t have struggles when it comes to educating our future,” he said.
In other business, Russ Wilson, campaign director of the United Way of Northeast Mississippi, awarded the school district with a Best New Campaign Award. School district employees raised $2,500 for the United Way through payroll deductions.
“Aberdeen School District had the best new campaign across all of our eight counties. United Way works for the health, education and family stability of every person and every family in every community we serve,” he said.
United Way helps people in crisis and also concentrates on early childhood education and food insecurity. Wilson said the United Way plans to roll out a mental health component, and the donations help provide for these causes.
The Aberdeen School District also received a Volunteer Mississippi award from Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves, recognizing donations and community service.
Also during the meeting, there was discussion regarding policy pertaining to human trafficking, and Edwards asked for Armistad to change language to clarify how suspicions are reported to proper agencies.
The school board approved an agreement amendment to continue Aberdeen High School’s inclusion in the A.P. physics consortium, comprised of several other high schools.
During the superintendent’s report, Clay said even though the last day for students is May 26, the teachers’ last day is June 10.
District chief academics officer Temeka Shannon said professional development plans include areas of reading and math and training in Google Workspace platforms to make Aberdeen a Google school district.
The school board approved an audit service agreement with Charles L. Shivers Accounting Services for Fiscal Year ’21, ’22 and ’23 and a letter of engagement with Armistad Law Services.
During last week’s special-called meeting, the school board approved a letter of engagement with JBHM Architects for the HVAC project at Aberdeen High School.