ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen School District’s estimated net ad valorem tax request for operations for the upcoming fiscal year will be $5,640,669.87, which is an increase from the $5,414,226.72 it’s currently operating on through ad valorem taxes.
During Aug. 3’s public hearing for the school district’s budget, it was noted the total revenue for the upcoming fiscal year is $15.9 million and the total expenditures are $17.6 million.
“That amount is a little more than the total budget revenues because of the buses,” said ASD Chief Financial Officer Latasha Campbell of the school district providing its own transportation services beginning this year.
With the district’s own transportation, there are 18 new bus drivers, one substitute driver and a transportation director. The total transportation budget is approximately $2 million.
There was a total of $407,922 in savings measures for the upcoming fiscal year.
“The three SROs [school resource officers], we won’t have them next year, which will net $200,338 that will be saved. With the teacher incentive program, we had it budgeted in FY ’20, but we don’t have it budgeted in FY ‘21, so that will save $200,588,” said Campbell, adding another $7,000 will be saved from a program with Scholastic.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office opted out of its contract to provide SROs for the district. The matter of school security was discussed later in the meeting. ASD Superintendent Jeff Clay has been in touch with Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle about potentially providing the service, and other options were discussed.
“Either way, we’ve got to hire to fill that void, so I don’t know if that can truly be considered a cost saver,” said school board member Patrick Lockett.
Clay said with fewer students on campuses through the district’s hybrid model, three SROs probably won’t be needed for the upcoming school year.
“I just think you need SROs. They’re a valuable resource for the district as opposed to not having one at all,” said school board member Tonny Oliver.
As far as other details with the fiscal year budget, the biggest percentage of expenses is from salary and benefits, with the largest part of that totaling $5,054,094.23 for 102 classroom teachers. Additional salaries and benefits include those for administrators, support staff and bus drivers.
School board president Jim Edwards asked about the district’s administrative pay rate, which is higher than a four percent cap in administrative salaries and benefits. Several districts throughout the state fall into the same category. Aberdeen’s rate is approximately more than $87,000, compared to $130,000 the previous year.
“I can remember it being over $200,000, $300,000, but every year we’re going down” Campbell said.
It was said larger school districts stand better chances of meeting the four percent cap than smaller districts.
For October ‘18, the district’s average daily attendance was 1,098.39 in October ‘18 compared to 1,035.5 for October ‘19.
“Our student enrollment decreased by 62.89. The base student cost for FY ‘20 was $5,626.22
The base student cost for FY ‘21 is $5,829.35. That increased by $203.13,” Campbell said.
As far as revenues go, Mississippi Adequate Education Fund and Chickasaw Allocation figures are yet to be determined by the state. State funding accounts for approximately 38 percent of the district’s budget, while local funding contributes to approximately 38 percent of the budget and federal funds contributes to approximately 22 percent.
The Aberdeen School District was awarded $507,106 from the CARES Act. For technology, Aberdeen Elementary School will receive more than $59,000, Belle-Shivers Middle School will receive approximately $76,000, and Aberdeen High School will receive $59,000 of that figure.
CARES Act funds will also provide licensing for technology and learning management systems.
Additionally, the estimate for supplies pertaining to coronavirus management, such as janitorial services and cleaning supplies, is more than $120,000.
The school district was also awarded funds from the Equity in Distance Learning Act, which requires a 20 percent match from CARES Act funds.
The Aberdeen School Board will meet again Aug. 13 to approve the final budget, and the board of aldermen will set the millage rate as part of budget planning process for the upcoming fiscal year.
Campbell estimates the school district to have a total of 54.88 in operating mills and 2.99 in debt service mills.
In other business
Aside from the budget, the school board addressed other items on its agenda, including a contract with the Mississippi University for Women regarding Aberdeen High School’s middle-college program. The program, which began last school year, was previously a partnership with Itawamba Community College to allow seniors to take college classes at the Tupelo campus, in addition to high school classes in Aberdeen.
An agreement with MySchoolBucks was approved to eliminate the exchange of cash for fundraisers and food services, for example.
A letter of engagement with Young Law Group was approved for a shortfall note. It was said in July’s regular school board meeting the City of Aberdeen was short $96,633 in what was promised to the district. The shortfall note is required to collect it.
School board members also approved an agreement with Ask to Learn for a 45-day trial as an aid for teachers.
“Teachers can download an app on their phone and wear a lapel mic,” Clay said of lessons. “The artificial intelligence will evaluate the lesson on terms like how much the teacher spoke versus how much they were silent. What types of questions were being asked, what procedure questions? Was the content narrow? Was the content deep? It will evaluate it on an independent teacher metric.”