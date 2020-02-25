ABERDEEN – During Feb. 13’s school board meeting, Aberdeen School District Superintendent Jeff Clay went through a few pieces of education-centered legislation being considered by state lawmakers. Members of the Mississippi Legislature are considering bills ranging from teacher pay increases to replacing the A through F grade rating system for schools on the accountability model.
“There is a bill in the House prohibiting the use of corporal punishment in both public and charter schools for disciplinary matters,” Clay said. “There’s also a bill, House Bill 130, that would abolish the A through F ratings and implement a percentage designation for school accountability. In place of an A to an F, it replaces it with 0 to 100 percent. I don’t know exactly where that will go.”
There are also ongoing bills carried over from previous legislation terms, such as requiring the Mississippi State Board of Education to change some of the assessments schools use, fully funding the Mississippi Adequate Education Program and doing away with the U.S. history test.
“The teacher salary pay raise has passed in the Senate and has gone to the House. I don’t foresee that facing opposition in the House,” Clay said.
One bill deals with the salary of school board members based on student enrollment. Another bill deals with doing away with end of career subject area tests, replacing them with achieving a minimum ACT score for graduation.
It’s unknown how many of these bills will pass in the legislature.
After the meeting, school board president Jim Edwards said the opportunity for developer Steve Nail to seek tax credits to turn the former Aberdeen Middle School into senior living units has passed for now.
“That opportunity ended before we could iron out the security issues with the elementary school. There will be more opportunities, and we are better prepared now to address those issues,” he said. “Mr. Nail’s timeline was very short, and there were too many issues to work through in that short period of time.”
In other business, the school board approved reappointments for principals for the 2020-2021 school year, including Aberdeen Elementary School Principal Lauren Fondren, Belle-Shivers Middle School Principal Karen Howard and Aberdeen High School Principal Dr. Dana Bullard.
The school board also approved an agreement with Virtual Flight Academy for the AHS JROTC program. The total cost is $13,499 for two flight simulators and 75 hours of remote instruction time.
According to Clay, AHS is the only high school in the nation offering this program through Virtual Flight Academy.