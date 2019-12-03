ABERDEEN – In December, Aberdeen High School Assistant Principal Mickey Miller will be retiring after 40-plus years in education. During Nov. 18’s Aberdeen School Board meeting, his successor was announced.
Sherell Drake was among 14 applicants for the position, and the top five were interviewed.
“Ms. Drake will be joining us in January. She has 19 years experience. Her latest experience is in the Columbus School District as the N&D [neglect and delinquent] coordinator. She also taught elementary at the West Point School District. She has a vast amount of knowledge in outreach community relations,” said district chief academic officer Temeka Shannon.
Drake was born and raised in West Point, but her husband is from Aberdeen.
“I do believe in following the leadership of the superintendent, school board, as well as [AHS Principal] Dr. [Dana] Bullard. I’m excited about being here. I’m looking forward to being an asset to this district, as well as this district being an asset to me in furthering my career and experience,” Drake said.
Miller has also served as the school’s athletic director, and Drake will serve in that capacity too.
In other business, Aberdeen School District Superintendent Jeff Clay shared information from pre-kindergarten and kindergarten fall assessments.
Pre-K scores exceeded Monroe County Early Learning Collaborative’s average, and kindergarten scores exceeded the state average.
“I feel good about the way they were with the fall assessment,” Clay said.
The next assessments for pre-K and kindergarten will be in the spring.
School board members approved several policy revisions and had first reads on policies dealing with a bid protest policy pertaining to child nutrition and another addressing vaping. Clay said the district hasn’t had issues with either topic, but the policies are a way to be proactive.
“I have not noticed any issues with vaping,” Clay said. “To my knowledge, going through the discipline reports, I have not seen it as a habitual incident.”
In sharing numbers with the district’s student enrollment, Shannon said a family with five children completed registration earlier that day.
“That is great news – one family at a time,” said school board president Jim Edwards.
As of the November enrollment report, the district had 1,107 students.