ABERDEEN – While one mandate that’s been in place for the past two school years has been lifted, another that went into effect in 2009 was left to be up for discussion last week.
During June 20’s Aberdeen School Board meeting, board members voted 3-2 to make masks optional rather than mandatory.
“Looking at the [COVID-19] numbers, I’d like to make a recommendation that we take our mandate out and make the masks optional effective immediately,” said outgoing superintendent Jeff Clay.
Outgoing school board member Sandra Peoples, along with Rodger Scott, voted against lifting the mask mandate. Scott asked if there will be continued procedures regarding temperature checks and social distancing for the upcoming school year.
“It’s never going to go back to normal but it will go back to as normal as we can remember prior to March 2020,” Clay said.
His letter of recommendation to the school board stated the mask mandate can be revisited in the event the number of positive COVID-19 cases increases again in the future.
On a separate topic, Tash White voiced a plea on behalf of parents during public comments for the district to eliminate its school uniform policy, which began with School Year 2009-2010.
“Uniforms are so expensive. We’re having to travel to three different cities to purchase uniforms. They’re also expensive because of wear and tear, and we’re having to replace them three or four times a year. When it’s cold, we have to buy long sleeves and long pants; they’re expensive,” she said.
White said the uniform policy impacts kindergartners through eighth-graders.
“There’s three different stores I called – one in West Point, one in Columbus and one in Starkville. I did a price quote on uniforms, and they have gone up. Last year, three tops and three bottoms were $29.99. This year, it’s $49.99. That’s for kids sizes 4 and 7, and they go up to $99.99,” White said.
It was noted the uniform policy is a matter for the superintendent to decide, and White was to meet with Clay and incoming superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith last week to discuss the matter.
“We refer those things to the superintendent. I’m sure they will do everything required to make an informed decision. Any decisions coming from the public are always going to be referred back to the superintendent. If terms can’t be met from that perspective, then the board is considered at that point,” said school board member Patrick Lockett.
In reporting future plans for the 89 members of Aberdeen High School’s Class of 2022, Clay said 65 plan to pursue higher education, 13 will go to trade school, nine plan to join the workforce, and two are enlisting into the military.
Members of the class garnered $1.1 million in scholarships and financial aid.
There was discussion regarding first and second reads of a few new legislative policy revisions for the district through the Mississippi School Boards Association.
While no action was taken on policies regarding the state’s medical cannabis act, Clay made a recommendation that medical marijuana not be allowed on any campus. The matter will be revisited during the school board’s July meeting.
A couple of other policy revisions dealt with the ranking, promotion and retention of students.
“It pretty much specifies the honors and highest honors and gives a more specific outline for the calculations and the actual yearly averages,” said district chief academic officer Temeka Shannon of class rankings.
In speaking about the promotion policy, Shannon said the district needs to align grade point scales through its handbook, policy and procedures.
“Aberdeen elementary is on a seven-point scale and has been for quite some time. In discussing this with Mr. Clay, we needed to specify that in the policy and we needed to specify that grades seven through 12 are on a 10-point scale,” she said.
School board member Tonny Oliver asked why there’s a difference in the grade point scales between the grade levels, and Shannon said the district’s practice has been in place for a while and most colleges are on 10-point scales.
“I think it’s something we need to consider in terms of an elementary student moving to seven to 12 when the expectations become greater. I think if we can practice on the front end what the expectations are going to be when they get to seventh grade, it may bode well for those students,” he said.
There was also a first read on an acceptable use policy for internet and technology, and school board president Jim Edwards noted it’s important for users to remember the use of electronic mail is not guaranteed to be private.
“I think it’s important to realize our school mail is not secure and it’s not private,” he said.
The school board did approve a policy update regarding informing middle school students about vocational and career opportunities offered through the district when they reach high school.
“Right now, the eighth-graders do go to the Monroe County Career and Technical Center to visit and see what’s available. We’ll have the recording arts pathway next year and possibly the aerospace academy and there may be others offered on campus,” Clay said.
As part of the consent agenda, Edwards noted the district received $10,000 from the South Monroe County Community Fund and $5,000 from Omega Psi Phi.
In recapping financial reports, he asked about ad valorem collections, which are lower than expected. He expects a potential shortfall note.
The school board approved an agreement to continue using services through Armistad Law Firm.
During his last superintendent’s input, Clay expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to serve the district since 2017.
“This is my 60th board meeting and my last board meeting. I’m appreciative of the board and your guidance over the last five years. I wish Dr. Smith and the board nothing but success and I wish you the absolute best. I’m thankful for my time here,” he said.