ABERDEEN – The first step towards potential development of the former Aberdeen Middle School building cleared Dec. 17 after the Aberdeen School Board approved an option for Intervest Corp. to purchase following an executive session.
The meeting was held on Zoom, and developers, Steven Nail and Chris Chain, explained renderings to the design plan after school board members voiced issues at the previous meeting.
Intervest will apply for tax credits, primarily through the Mississippi Home Corporation, with the intention of developing the building into senior living units.
“This would revitalize, repurpose and make it look like new. We’ll turn it into 32 to 34 units, and this is a program where people who are 60 percent of area median income are allowed to participate. In your elderly population, that’s about 80 to 90 percent who qualify for this particular program,” Nail said.
He said units will include kitchens, living rooms, bathrooms and bedrooms with central hallways if the tax credits are approved.
Nail said $30,000 worth of studies and architectural work will be completed before applying in March.
“Hopefully by August, the home corporation will award it to us and we could capture the tax credits,” he said, adding if the tax credits are approved, work could begin in late 2021.
As far as one school board concern, Chain said a separation wall can be constructed between Aberdeen Elementary School and the former middle school. Addressing safety concerns, school board president Jim Edwards said he’d like for students walking to the cafeteria to not be able to see through or over any point of the wall.
He asked about property management in future years.
“We want it to be maintained and look great. Not only is it next to our school, it’s in the center of the city on Main Street,” Edwards said.
Nail said there would be major oversight by the Mississippi Home Corporation, and Intervest would be tied in for a minimum of 15 years.
“One of the options is a nonprofit can come here and purchase it,” Nail said. “There are ways to resell this property, but I just have a feeling we’re going to stay in it for a really long time.”
School district business
As part of last week’s school board meeting, the district’s teachers of the year were recognized. For Aberdeen Elementary School, Jessica Flynt was chosen, Shana Blanchard is Belle-Shivers Middle School’s teacher of the year, and Stephanie Deavens was selected for Aberdeen High School. They were all selected by an independent committee.
Flynt was named the district’s teacher of the year, and she’ll advance to compete for the state teacher of the year.
Additionally, district special education director Catrina Mosley was named as administrator of the year.
It was noted videos honoring the teachers and administrator of the year will be available on the district’s website.
“When it’s safe, we’ll recognize them before the board,” said district superintendent Jeff Clay.
He also acknowledged eight students who achieved a 20 or higher on the ACT.
Following the enrollment report, which indicated 1,076 students districtwide as of Nov. 30, Clay referenced a Clarion Ledger article stating there are approximately 23,000 few students in Mississippi schools compared to this time a year ago.
The Aberdeen School District’s enrollment has decreased by 18 students compared to where it was at the end of spring break.
During a recent meeting at the Columbus Air Force Base, which coincided with the one-year anniversary of the Space Force, the district was given the opportunity to receive virtual S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering and math) presentations.
Clay is coordinating with AES Principal Kristen Fondren and Belle-Shivers Middle School Principal Karen Howard about setting them up for third- through seventh-graders
While students have undergone virtual learning since the week after Thanksgiving, Clay plans for students to resume with the district’s hybrid learning model Jan. 11, depending on the number of positive COVID-19 cases.
Clay added he’s had conversations with contacts working in education throughout the nation, and everyone is dealing with the same issues pertaining to the pandemic.
“It’s just a tough time right now, and I’m so thankful for our staff and the work they’re doing. We know whenever we get back to some sense of normalcy, we’re going to be much stronger for the work they’re doing,” Clay said.
The school board approved to seek proposals for technology infrastructure upgrades. The district will receive eRate money, and Clay hopes improvements can be made to extend WiFi capability to the parking lot areas of school buildings.
As part of financial reports, he said the school district is significantly ahead of where it was a year ago.
“We had felt like we were going to significantly increase the amount of expenditures but we have not. We’ve been able to get everything we need as far as cleaning supplies and everything we need. Right now we feel very good where we are financially.”