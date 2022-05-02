ABERDEEN – Members of the Junior Beta Club and girls powerlifting team were applauded for state and national competitions during April 21’s school board meeting.
“I am so proud of our kids. Our club has 20 kids and as you can see, it didn’t take many to do what we did,” said Latosha Lenoir, a sponsor for the Belle-Shivers Middle School Junior Beta Club.
In state competition, members placed either on an individual or club-wide basis in digital art, jewelry, sculpture, painting, fine arts, 3D design, marketing and communications, engineering and apparel design.
Members of the club are all eighth-graders.
The projected cost for the trip to nationals, being held in Nashville in June, is $28,000, and donations may be made to Belle-Shivers Middle School.
Members of the Junior Beta Club were also recognized during last week’s board of aldermen meeting and received congratulatory certificates from the city.
“This is significant for our city,” said Mayor Charles Scott, promoting the fundraising effort for the trip. “It’s important we take our checks and donations to the middle school to make sure they get up the cost. These are our young people, and they’re going to represent us at a high level.”
Later during his input, Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes pledged $100 and challenged other board of aldermen members to match it.
Members of the Aberdeen High School girls powerlifting team were also recognized for competing in the state meet earlier this month.
“Keep pushing these girls. Powerlifting isn’t just for boys. As you can see, these girls are very capable, and you will see them in Jackson again,” said coach Elisabeth Oliver. “Taniya [Morris]’s best lift was the deadlift, and she set a couple of new personal records at state, which was also what pushed her over the top to place third in her weight class to bring us home a medal for the first time ever.”
In other business
In discussion of the Aberdeen Aerospace Academy, district superintendent Jeff Clay mentioned a grant that was released the prior day, which could offer help.
“It’s about $1 million dollars for transformational education, and I thought it would fit in for what we want to do,” he said.
For the aerospace academy, he recommended for the school board to adopt a drone soccer program, which would be the first one in state, and AOPA Foundation curriculum, which would require another teaching unit. The school board tabled action to allow time for a proposal with costs and a timeline of plans.
During his input, Clay also gave updates on the RUS grant, which provided for technological equipment including small labs, and the nSide program, being offered through the Mississippi Department of Education to provide cameras in each building.
The school board also tabled action on a districtwide lighting project. School board member Patrick Lockett will chair a committee to suggest the most crucial areas on campuses in need of additional lighting.
During public comment, two Aberdeen School District bus drivers asked for answers regarding a request for them to bring their buses back to campus each day rather than taking them home. Several bus drivers were in attendance to get clarity, but no answers were given.
Clay said he would set up a meeting with the bus drivers and other district officials this week and bring their concerns back to the school board.
Principals from the district’s three campuses presented benchmark data reports, showing growth in some areas more than others.
“If we want kids to be proficient, it’s going to take three things – a dedicated teacher, a willing child and some kind of parental support. If you don’t have all those factors, your proficiency levels are never going to be 50, 60 percent,” said Belle-Shivers Middle School Principal Karen Howard.
The district’s average daily attendance total for the previous month was 89.72 percent, and school board president Jim Edwards asked if socializing, such as eating together in the cafeteria, is being pushed. While Aberdeen Elementary School and Belle-Shivers Middle School students are eating in their cafeterias, AHS students are still eating in the classrooms.
“I’ve been thinking about what attracts students to come to school, and one thing that COVID robbed was they didn’t have a place to go and socialize,” Edwards said.
As far as finances, the district’s ending balance for March was $8,691,431.82.