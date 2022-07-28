ABERDEEN – School board action regarding the Aberdeen School District’s promotion and retention policy was tabled July 18 to allow time for further review.
Items in the policy that was up for a vote include minimum standards students must master before being promoted to the next grade. It also outlines point scales for different age groups.
According to the policy presented for a second reading last week, students in grades kindergarten through six would be on a scale of 93-100 to earn an A; 85-92 for a B; 75-84 for a C; 70-74 for a D; and 69 and below for an F. The grade scale for grades 7-12 would be 90-100 for an A; 80-89 for a B; 70-79 for a C; 65-69 for a D; and 64 and below for an F.
“It is more challenging in elementary school to earn an A than it is in junior high. To me, that is contrary to youth development and expectations,” said school board member Tonny Oliver. “I think it should be across the board, whether it’s 90 to 100 for K-12 or 93 to 100.”
School board president Jim Edwards asked what type of technical concerns may be posed if the policy was changed this close to the beginning of the new school year. District superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith said action could be tabled to allow time for administrators to review. She said a special-called meeting could be scheduled to take action on the policy.
School board member Angie Irvin made the motion to table action, which was seconded by Oliver.
During her input, Dr. Smith shared elements of the 90-day entry plan in her new role as district superintendent, which consists of goals, strategies and a timeline for implementation. Goals include increased student achievement; attracting and retaining students and teachers; and communication with stakeholders to enhance relationships and foster student achievement.
Principals and directors will give their input to the plan, and celebrations are already planned for gains reflective of last school year. The ultimate goal is to move the school district to an A rating.
“We’re building a culture of high expectations for all. We expect more and we’re going to work to do that as well,” Smith said.
Due to a shortfall in ad valorem tax collections through the city, the school board approved a resolution to issue a $159,371.91 promissory note. The amount included an operation shortfall and a debt service shortfall.
While the school district did not have a shortfall note last year, district chief financial officer Latasha Campbell said it did in the two previous years.
The school board tabled four policies pertaining to the school’s approach to the Mississippi Cannabis Act in order to allow for additional verbage to be included. During the June school board meeting, former superintendent Jeff Clay recommended that medical marijuana not be allowed on any campus.
“I know medical cannabis is new, basically, to everybody. As I read them, I thought these policies were conflicting and confusing, just like with the wording where the items were added. I feel like if we leave them the way they are written, we may be opening ourselves, as a district, for some challenges,” Irvin said, adding she agrees with medical cannabis not being allowed on district campuses.
She researched what drug products are classified as medical cannabis, specifically naming one particular medication the Federal Drug Administration approved in 2018 to control seizures which is a chemical component of medical cannabis.
“If you look at our policy today, it says our nurses cannot administer medical cannabis. Our principals are going to read that a student or employee cannot take medical cannabis. A parent is going to see that a child can’t take it – medical cannabis, but is a parent going to know that the drug their physician has prescribed for their child was approved by the FDA?,” she said.
Irvin noted the policies needed to include a sentence reading, “This policy applies to medical cannabis as defined under the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act.” Board attorney Nate Armistad suggested adding statutory definitions at the beginning of policies.
In other business, there was discussion regarding a project at the Aberdeen Resource Center dealing with remodeling restrooms, a new window installation and ceiling work.
Funds for the project will come from 2022 construction funds, and Edwards asked if Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds could be used, but it’s not an eligible option.
The matter was tabled, and the local company that submitted the low quote is expected to speak to the school board at a future meeting. However, the school board approved to accept a quote to paint at Belle-Shivers Middle School, which will be completed before the new school year begins.
An Apple Inc. education price quote was approved for computer products for teachers and administrators totaling $115,886. Campbell said the school board previously approved the Apple term bid, and the purchase was part of the term bid.
The school board approved a policy regarding the recommendation of school facility rentals. The Aberdeen High School gym and football field each have a rental rate of $400 and a security deposit of $150.
In recapping the district’s finances, Campbell said the ending balance for June was $6,359,011.68.
Through the new employee report, it was noted there are 21 new employees for the upcoming school year, and more hires are expected.
