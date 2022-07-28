mcj-2022-07-27-news-aberdeen-school-board.jpg

Aberdeen School District Superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith, left, helps congratulate Belle-Shivers Middle School Junior Beta Club members who competed at the national level this summer. From left, Alicia Evans, Precious Williams, Jatori Johnson, Brooklyn Oliver and Kaitlyn Hubbard. Hubbard and Johnson were also recognized for being rising freshmen who joined the ACT 20+ Club.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

ABERDEEN – School board action regarding the Aberdeen School District’s promotion and retention policy was tabled July 18 to allow time for further review.

