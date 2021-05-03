Amory, MS (38821)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.