ABERDEEN – For School Year ’23-’24, students of the Aberdeen School District will have more enrichment options, from new curriculum to being ambassadors for the community and school.
“We’re excited about the new year, the student body and our new faculty and staff who join our team this year. With the momentum we have, we’re making sure that we understand the theme that we’ll never stop growing and we want to be the change we see in the Aberdeen School District,” said district superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastcal-Smith.
Goals for the year include academic achievement, developing highly qualified teachers and staff and establishing a culture of pride.
The mission of the district is to inspire all students to become problem-solvers, lifelong learners and productive members of society, which Smith thinks is important for all faculty, staff and students to understand.
For the first time in a number of years, students can take driver’s education, which will be taught by newly hired athletic director Lynn Moore.
“Students will have 30 hours in the classroom and six hours behind the wheel to prepare them to be drivers and how to do that safety and follow protocol established by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety,” Smith said.
The district will add new programs to enhance reading comprehension, decoding and fluency at the elementary school. For science classes beginning in the third grade through Biology I, students will access the STEMscopes curriculum
This year will usher in a Freshmen Academy at Aberdeen High School, which will help provide team building, organizational skills, digital literacy and career and pathway research for ninth-graders.
Belle-Shivers Middle School will host a performing arts program.
“Another program we’re excited about is the We Build It Better, which is for our seventh- and eighth-graders. It focuses on S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, arts and math). Students will have an opportunity to visit various industries in the area like Airbus, Yokohama and Paccar. This sets us apart from other districts that have not incorporated this into their middle school curriculum,” Smith said.
The district is a National Career Academy, which includes its Audio Visual Club.
One successful continuation for the upcoming school year provides ACT fee waivers for eighth- through 12th-graders, thanks to a South Monroe County Community Fund grant.
“We’ll have three ACT boot camps we’ll offer our students this year and will give the extra enrichment and remediation needed to score college-ready on the ACT. They’ll learn about pacing, time management and test-taking strategies,” Smith said. “We have seen a difference in our ACT scores increasing and we appreciate the various sponsorships.
Whereas the district already had an ACT 20+ Club in place, it will introduce ACT 25+ and ACT 30+ clubs this year.
There will be a student ambassador program for seventh- through 12th-graders dedicated to the positive promotion of the district.
“They’ll serve as liaisons between the district and our community. The main jobs will be to aid and support our new students to become active members of our school district and community. They’ll help with hospitality, peer tutoring, mentorship and student outreach,” she said.
The Superintendent Student Advisory Council was formed last year and it helped gather input for improvements, such as cafeteria and facility upgrades at the schools and cords for 2023’s graduates.
“The point is to actually be that bridge to provide an avenue of participation and involvement of student leaders in our district,” Smith said, adding students are eager to apply again to be members of the council.
She also said students were able to submit suggestions in how to improve the district, which were evaluated by the student advisory council.
Aside from students, the district will continue its Parent University, which provides free workshops enhancing their personal and family well-being. Attendees of at least six sessions will be recognized at a Parent University graduation.
Last year, Aberdeen High School and Belle-Shivers Middle School were recognized as two of the few Military Star Schools in the area for support of military families.
Test data from last school year’s spring assessments will be released later this year by the Mississippi Department of Education. In cases with letter grade increases at schools and districtwide, the faculty and staff will receive financial incentives.
The district will continue its teacher mentorship program, which pairs veteran teachers with newer teachers.
“Based on the feedback of our new teachers, this program has been an asset to our district and we will continue to support our new teachers to make sure they have all the tools necessary to be a new teacher,” Smith said.
A Principal Academy will provide support to teachers and staff interested in leadership fields through assistant principal and principal positions.
The district entered into a partnership with William Carey University last year for teachers interested in obtaining certification to ensure qualified classroom instructors.
