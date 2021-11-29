ABERDEEN – Between two funding sources, the Aberdeen School District will receive $251,377 in grants for its schools, in addition to a couple of programs.
The district will receive $11,000 through the McFarland Fund and $240,377 through a United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Distance Learning and Telemedicine program grant.
“We will be able to secure equipment to be able to start distance education. Teachers will have control centers with laptops. Last year when our students were going to the W, everything was virtual. With this, we’ll have a place at the high school where they will go and all be virtual as a class,” said district superintendent Jeff Clay during Nov. 15’s Aberdeen School Board meeting.
The Aberdeen School District collaborated with the West Point and Okolona school districts for the grant, with efforts beginning in February 2020. Although there were setbacks last year due to the pandemic, the district was awarded funds this year. The overall grant is worth more than $800,000 for the school districts.
The Aberdeen School District has a 15 percent match for its portion, which will be provided through federal COVID-19 assistance funds.
Through the USDA grant, Aberdeen Elementary School will receive $39,444, Belle-Shivers Middle School will receive $65,939, and Aberdeen High School will receive $134,994.
With the McFarland Fund grant, Aberdeen Elementary School, Belle-Shivers Middle School, the Aberdeen High School Beautification Committee and the AHS JROTC program will each receive $2,000. The district will receive another $3,000.
Staff concerns
During public comments, Aberdeen High School teacher Zawartha Triplett elaborated on the stress many teachers are facing with adjustments due to the pandemic.
“If we are going to keep teachers working at optimum levels, we have got to look at something different. I can speak for me. I am to that place where I’m almost burnt out. The nurses, the teachers, the counselors – we have all these required requests that cannot be met within the timeframes we’re here. We’re taking work home at night,” she said. “While it may sound like a complaint, it’s not. I’m just asking you to look at some things and reconsider some things for the people who are here from 7 o’clock to sometimes really late.”
Triplett made mention several teachers in unionized states are walking out from their jobs due to being physically and mentally tired.
She also asked the school board to consider offering previously announced COVID-19 incentives as stipends rather than as additions to December paychecks. The incentives, which will be paid through COVID-19 relief funds, will be $1,000 for all district employees who have been vaccinated.
“We have so many cafeteria workers and bus drivers who don’t make that much money a month. Having said that, that money is going to be taxed heavily if it’s lumped with our regular checks,” she said.
Facilities matters
Bill Whittle of JBHM Architects discussed supply chain issues for a reroofing project planned at Aberdeen Elementary School, which is scheduled for next summer. Due to materials, particularly insulation, on schedule to be delivered in September or October of 2022, he said options were to extend the contractor’s deadline to summer 2023 or overlay the existing roof.
“I feel pretty confident based on the information I have today that we will have the materials by spring,” Whittle said of the overlay option.
The overlay has a 20-year warranty.
Following discussion, school board member Tonny Oliver made a motion, seconded by Sandra Peoples, to move forward with the roof overlay option.
In discussing facilities, chief operations officer Willie Brandon said there are plans for new bleachers and pads for the softball field. There is a need for a lighting project at the softball field due to poles being too hollow to safely install new lighting. Clay said the estimated cost for the lighting project is $168,000.
Brandon also said the district is pushing for more school bus driver recruitment. Like other school districts, Aberdeen is facing bus driver shortages. Brandon said several of the district’s school bus drivers are currently at retirement age.
“We’ve been fortunate enough that we haven’t had kids getting home at 5 or 6 o’clock or not being picked up in the mornings. I want to commend our drivers for staying on the course,” he said, adding two certified teachers are pursuing commercial driver’s licenses.
Recognitions
Belle-Shivers Middle School Principal Karen Howard was recognized for being selected for the Mississippi Department Education Accountability Task Force, and Aberdeen Elementary School kindergarten teacher Michelle Williamson was recognized for being selected to the MDE’s Teacher Advisory Council.
“It’s really good because they have a voice in the room,” Clay said.
Maj. Allen Williams and members of the Aberdeen High School JROTC were recognized for the program being featured in an article through Microsoft. Williams noted cadets from the program have either committed or already enrolled in ROTC/aerospace programs at Texas Southern University, the University of Southern Mississippi and Jackson State University.
“People outside of this community don’t have high expectations for the kids we have here. We absolutely have diamonds in this school,” he said.
Aberdeen High School junior Taliyah Cunningham was recognized for joining the school’s ACT Club for scoring 21 on the test.
Aberdeen High School Assistant Principal Sherell Drake recognized extracurricular activities, including the school’s football team for making it to the second round of the playoffs, the basketball teams for being off to good starts for the season and the band for ranking superior in several competitions.
In other business
While an inconsistency in ad valorem tax collections for the month was discussed during October’s school board meeting, Clay said upon investigation, there was a clerical error outside of the school district.
“We should be receiving an additional $99,239 that will come from September. From what I understand, we should see that in November,” he said.
School board president Jim Edwards said last month’s total was nearly $200,000 lower than the historic ad valorem receipts. He added they are still $90,000 below the historic ad valorem receipts for this month, requesting Clay to ask again why the figures are lower.
Building principals presented enCASE data, which is an assessment given to students in various subject areas at times throughout the school year.
Aberdeen Elementary School’s plan to move students forward include discussing data with students, setting goals, more intervention time, offering incentives and having conversations with students about how they thought they did on the tests.
Belle-Shivers Middle School Principal Karen Howard said while there is growth in several areas, interventions are important to achieve student success.
While spring assessment data indicated Aberdeen High School was among the lowest scoring schools in the state for Biology I and U.S. history, the enCASE data shows vast improvements in proficiency for the subjects.
“It looks like the pendulum has swung the other way,” Edwards said. “All we’ve got to do is to get the pendulum to move on the other subjects.”
In other business, the district’s enrollment report indicated a total of 1,048 students. The student average daily attendance was 91.9 percent, which is an increase from 85.43 percent from month one of the current school year.