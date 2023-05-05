mcj-2023-04-19-news-aberdeen-school-clinic

Aberdeen School District Superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith and Katina Holliday-Wiseman, CEO of Holliday's Helping Hands and Urgent Care at the Pointe, pictured in the middle, celebrate at a ribbon cutting ceremony of Aberdeen Elementary School's Urgent Care Clinic, along with other school and urgent care staff.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – A ribbon cutting ceremony April 14 at Aberdeen Elementary School formally marked the beginning of a partnership between the school district and Urgent Care at the Pointe for providing a school-based clinic.

