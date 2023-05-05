Aberdeen School District Superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith and Katina Holliday-Wiseman, CEO of Holliday's Helping Hands and Urgent Care at the Pointe, pictured in the middle, celebrate at a ribbon cutting ceremony of Aberdeen Elementary School's Urgent Care Clinic, along with other school and urgent care staff.
ABERDEEN – A ribbon cutting ceremony April 14 at Aberdeen Elementary School formally marked the beginning of a partnership between the school district and Urgent Care at the Pointe for providing a school-based clinic.
In addition to caring for students, faculty and staff will be served by the clinic.
“This collaboration between the school and UCP is intended to promote health and wellness among young people in this community. UCP’s goals are to teach the kids how to incorporate certain lifestyle changes, including a proper diet, daily exercise and regular visits to the doctor. This can substantially improve your overall health,” said Katina Holliday-Wiseman, CEO of Holliday’s Helping Hands and Urgent Care at the Pointe.
She added job shadowing programs for students will be offered through the clinic.
“This partnership is about one of the greatest gifts anyone can offer you in life, and that is good health. The second gift is a look into a career that will help you help other people and yourself by earning a good living,” Wiseman said.
Jenel Hunt, director of nursing/program manager for Urgent Care at the Pointe, named several benefits of the school-based clinic, including reducing tardiness and behavior issues.
“It provides health care to children who may not otherwise have care. It provides children with easier access to care, and it promotes prevention and early intervention,” she said.
She and Wiseman are both Aberdeen High School graduates.
“Studies have found that children in school with an embodied school health center have higher grade-point averages and higher rates of graduation and being promoted to to the next level, and that’s key. There are lower suspension rates and lower dropout rates compared to students without a school-based health program,” said district superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastcal-Smith.
Natasha Rowe gave a testimonial of how the school-based clinic helped her son when he was sick, commending nurse Andrea Pyron. Pryon said during the ceremony the clinic had already served 52 patients.
