ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen School District’s teachers and administrator of the year were recognized as part of Dec. 16’s monthly school board meeting.
Michelle Williamson, who teaches kindergarten at Aberdeen Elementary School; Evette Williams, who teaches fifth-grade math at Belle-Shivers Middle School; and Katelyn Matthews, who teaches English at Aberdeen High School are this year’s teachers of the year, and Belle-Shivers Middle School Principal Karen Howard was selected by her peers as district administrator of the year.
“It is indeed a celebration when we can recognize our teachers who have put forth so much effort into the classroom, especially through these times,” said district chief academic officer Temeka Shannon.
Williamson was named the Aberdeen School District Teacher of the Year. She has taught in different grade levels for 31 years.
“My husband will tell you that I’ll come home and if I’m talking a little bit louder, he’ll say, ‘Don’t use your teacher voice on me,’” she said.
Howard is not only a longtime algebra teacher and academic coach in the district, she is also an Aberdeen graduate.
“I’ve put in 25 years, and they’re the best 25 years of my life in the Aberdeen School District. I’ve never walked into the school district in 25 years and not given 100 percent to the students. I love Aberdeen, I love the students, I love all the teachers,” she said.
Both Williamson and Howard will represent Aberdeen to be in the running for statewide teacher and administrator of the year through the Mississippi Department of Education.