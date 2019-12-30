ABERDEEN – Aberdeen School District’s chief financial officer, Latasha Campbell, was recognized Dec. 16 as Administrator of the Year. She has worked for the district for 13 years.
“She’s done a phenomenal job based on her financial records and all the audits,” said district chief academics officer Temeka Shannon. “We’re impressed with the knowledge Mrs. Campbell brings to our district. She has been an integral part of our district.”
Campbell thanked her family in attendance at the meeting and her co-workers.
“It says a lot about Aberdeen our Administrator of the Year is a product of the Aberdeen School District. Hats off to Aberdeen, and I look forward to us growing.”
The district’s teachers of the year will be recognized during the Jan. 16 school board meeting.
In another celebratory matter, four sophomores and 11 juniors officially joined the district’s ACT Club for scoring 20 or higher on the test. Shannon said 65 students took the ACT in July and October.
The day of the school board meeting was the same day a severe weather system came through the region. District superintendent Jeff Clay addressed recent cases of adverse weather and decisions to not dismiss early.
“Last week we had a possibility of snow and ice on the roads, and today it was severe thunderstorms. We released about 10 minutes early,” he said of last Monday. “Mr. [Willie] Brandon [district chief operations officer] and I started talking about 8 o’clock this morning and probably three or four other times throughout the course of the day. I had WTVA, WCBI and WeatherBug, and they all looked like the bad weather would hit at about 4 o’clock.”
He said Brandon had the buses line up at the schools early, and all the students were dropped off at their homes and the buses were back before the bad weather came through the county.
“We’re not ever going to put our children in jeopardy,” he said. “If we’re going to release at 2, we’ve got to make that decision by noon so we can get our bus company to get all of our bus drivers here in time. We can’t wait until 1:30 and say, ‘We’re going to release at 2,’” Clay said.
During monthly reports, it was noted the student average daily attendance for the district was 94.59 percent, while the teacher ADA was 96.24 percent.
Clay said at the end of November, the district’s enrollment was 1,105 students.