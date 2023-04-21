ABERDEEN – Students joined school and city officials April 11 for ribbon cutting ceremonies commemorating playground equipment at both Aberdeen Elementary School and Belle Shivers Middle School.
The Aberdeen School Board approved the purchase of playground equipment from Pelican Playgrounds last October.
“Playgrounds are essential elements in fostering play and collaboration. In schools, children often need to cooperate in a certain way to promote a healthy learning environment. However, research supports that recess and play are essential factors in helping children build cognitive and social skills. A playground is more than the swings you see, more than the slides and a means of entertaining children. The type of play that happens on a playground represents one of the most important parts of a child’s development,” said district superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith during the dedication ceremony at AES.
She said playgrounds also help build social skills, promote physical health and increase academic performance.
“Everyone, even children, needs an out-of-the-box space – a safe space – they can go in and get out of the box. After going through the classes and sitting through the classroom lectures, it’s ideal they have a space they can go in and disconnect and build social skills. They learn how to interact and be good teammates with each other, how to coexist in the same space, how to accept the differences of each other. It all begins on the playground,” said school board president Patrick Lockett during the AES dedication.
Mayor Charles Scott applauded the school district’s accomplishments, saying they haven’t gone unnoticed.
“Our students have shown that when given the opportunity to excel, they will excel. Those are the things you are doing now by putting this equipment here,” he said. “All the teamwork and play you talked about are the things you get when you’re on a playground.”
Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes, who has volunteered with AES for years, talked about relationships built with the school district in that time. He also recalled times he spent growing up on the campus where Belle-Shivers Middle School is now.
“This playground made a lot of us who we are today. It gave us somewhere we could go to be safe and it kept us out of trouble as well,” he said during the Belle-Shivers dedication.
School board Rodger Scott also shared memories.
“When I was growing up, a playground was a place where you came out to meet your friends, have a little conversation, talk about what you were doing in the classroom and sometimes talk about your teachers,” he said.
Both schools conducted fundraisers to assist with funding the playground equipment, and a team from each school gave input on which pieces would best suit students.
AES’ team chose to create a Playworld structure and swing set, which includes a shade structure and outdoor concerto and percussion play instruments. Belle-Shivers’ team wanted more challenging equipment to help students stay active, which included climbers of different heights and configurations, along with dynamic rope play.
Pelican Playground’s local Mississippi team member Alex Wilcox said the school’s design was inspired by the theme of the year – “Upward bound, level up.”
"By providing playground equipment that's more mentally and physically challenging, you can offer a recreational area that encourages middle school students to stay active, socialize with their peers and contend with challenging physical obstacles and be active during the times they spend outside,” said Pelican Playgrounds owner Lauren Knight in a press release.
