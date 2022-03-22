ABERDEEN - Due to the threat of severe weather around the assigned dismissal times, the Aberdeen School District will dismiss today, Tuesday, March 22, at 2 p.m., according to district superintendent Jeff Clay.
Aberdeen School District dismissing early due to weather threat
Becoming windy with strong thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 77F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Tonight
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Full Forecast
