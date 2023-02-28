mcj-2023-02-22-news-asd-pastors

Aberdeen School District administrators and school board members welcomed local clergy Feb. 15 for a pastors' appreciation breakfast. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – Success has been proven through the years by pastors making school visits. During a pastors’ appreciation breakfast Feb. 15, Aberdeen School District leaders explained additional ways how churches can support the district and promote student achievement.

