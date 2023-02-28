ABERDEEN – Success has been proven through the years by pastors making school visits. During a pastors’ appreciation breakfast Feb. 15, Aberdeen School District leaders explained additional ways how churches can support the district and promote student achievement.
“Pastors and leaders, thank you for serving our community and playing an integral part in this great district,” said district superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith. “One of our goals is to foster a community partnership that supports student achievement and school success. We first want to honor you and build on the partnership that we will love to foster with our community.”
She asked clergy to share the needs for school attendance to their congregations, noting chronic absenteeism has an adverse impact on academics. Smith also asked pastors to help promote the district’s efforts to encourage students to use the online tutoring platform, Paper, and to register to take the ACT.
Additionally, building principals voiced their needs of how churches can help.
“I’m coming to you as a former youth pastor, so my needs are less academic and scholarly as they are evangelistic and ministerial. What we need is visibility. Middle school is a hard, tough age. Take yourself back to 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 and remember where you were,” said Belle-Shivers Middle School Principal Kennetra Smith. “I have kids struggling with their identity. I have kids who have anger issues, so my charge to you is with the things that happen after school hours, such as building your youth departments and meeting the needs emotionally and spiritually.”
She mentioned opportunities to enhance the academic side of church youth programs without taking away from spiritual needs.
Aberdeen Elementary School Principal Kristen Fondren suggested for pastors to read to classes, stop by for visits daily from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., provide funds for staff incentives and support the school via social media.
Aberdeen High School Principal Tracy Fair and Kennetra shared similar needs for their schools, including the establishment of a mentorship program at AHS.
“Coming to the school may be the only time some of those kids get to see a pastor because some of them may not be in a church. It may be an opportunity to introduce Jesus Christ to them. There are so many opportunities with this partnership,” said Aberdeen School Board President Patrick Lockett.
