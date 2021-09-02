ABERDEEN – As a COVID-19 precaution, the Aberdeen School District will extend its virtual learning for two more days next week ahead of transitioning into a hybrid model.
Aberdeen School District Superintendent Jeff Clay released the following statement:
“After careful thought and consideration, the district will remain virtual on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, through Thursday, September 9, 2021, and will begin a hybrid schedule on Friday, September 10, 2021. The Mississippi Department of Education currently allows a transition to a hybrid schedule through October 31, 2021. The district will provide instruction through a hybrid model from September 10, 2021, through October 1, 2021, at which time we will re-evaluate. We hope that we see a reduction in COVID-19 numbers during this time. While hybrid, the district will still have a universal mask mandate for faculty/staff, students, and visitors. The district will work tirelessly to provide quality instruction and do everything within our power to keep everybody safe through cleaning and sanitizing protocols. Your children’s respective schools will be in contact in the coming days to provide hybrid schedules; we will do everything in our power to have students from the same household attending in-person instruction on the same days. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to get in touch with your child’s school. Thank you, please stay safe!”