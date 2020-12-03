ABERDEEN – As a precautionary measure, Aberdeen School District students will continue school through the virtual model for the remainder of December and their first week back from the Christmas holidays.
Additionally, extracurricular activities will be paused through Dec. 18.
District superintendent Jeff Clay sent the following message to parents Thursday:
Good afternoon! The district has seen a rise in confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and also in the number of students/staff members that will be in quarantine. Out of an abundance of caution, the district will continue the virtual delivery model for the following weeks: December 7 - December 11, December 14 - December 18, and the week upon return from the holidays - January 5, 2021 - January 8, 2021. Also, all extracurricular activities will be paused through Friday, December 18, 2020. The health and safety of our students, staff, and community is paramount! It is crucial that all students attend daily virtual classes and complete assignments for academic success and attendance purposes. The district will continue to provide meals in the same manner we have done this week. In advance, thank you for your understanding as we continue to navigate through these difficult times!