ABERDEEN – At the end of the school year, Belle-Shivers Middle School Principal Karen Howard will retire after serving four years in the position, on top of 17 years as an Aberdeen High School algebra teacher and two and a half years as a district academic coach.
Given Aberdeen School District Superintendent Jeff Clay’s last day with the district is June 30, he asked for school board direction March 21 in finding Howard’s replacement.
“Initially, we talked about my successor would probably have the better opportunity to hire somebody,” Clay said of previous talks with school board officers. “I went back and looked at the timeline with MSBA [Mississippi School Boards Association], and the [superintendent’s] application process closed Friday (March 18). Their round of interviews starts in two weeks. I don’t know their turnaround from the time they speak to candidates to the time they speak to the board.”
He said it could potentially be mid-May before there’s a better understanding of who the next superintendent will be, prompting his request for the board’s wishes on how to proceed with the search for a new principal at Belle-Shivers Middle School.
“It’s not unheard of. When I came here five years ago, we had three new principals,” Clay said.
He has already sent out a survey to Belle-Shivers Middle School staff members about what qualities they’d like to see in the next principal. Clay added he could facilitate a committee for the next principal if it’s the wish of the school board.
“The later we wait, the higher the likelihood a potential candidate will be hired by another school district. Your best option now who will probably be a great fit may not be available by late June,” said school board member Tonny Oliver.
As far as the superintendent search, school board president Jim Edwards said some candidates who previously went through the MSBA’s initial screening process have been interviewed, but there are additional candidates.
The school board expected to receive more information from the MSBA about the timeline of the superintendent search. It will address a plan regarding Howard’s successor after it has a better idea of that timeline.
Aerospace academy
At previous school board meetings this semester, talks have been more thorough about a potential Aberdeen Aerospace Academy, and Clay spoke last week about ongoing plans, focusing on the potential of drone soccer.
“It’s something we were looking at to try to get students involved,” he said. “We can have a very comprehensive plan laid out, but it’s what the board wants to do. If the board wants to continue, I can have a plan in place with curriculum.”
He said AHS JROTC instructor Maj. Allen Williams is expected to present more details about the proposed aerospace academy during the school board’s April meeting.
Earlier in the meeting, Clay noted the AHS JROTC received a drone with photo and infrared capabilities from the Air Force JROTC’s headquarters.
“It’s not like one of the drones you buy at Walmart or Best Buy,” Clay said. “I just wanted to let you know they’re providing more opportunities for students.”
In other business
Clay reported on a recent survey pertaining to hopes and dreams through bravEd framework, which measures progress based on students’ need.
“There were a lot of students who responded and said they wanted to be doctors. If they want to be doctors, we might need to look at more science- and math-based curriculum. If they want to be doctors, we should start pushing for the higher levels of science and math,” he said.
Student average daily attendance is trending back up after COVID-19 disruptions. The districtwide average is 92.3 percent. The teacher average daily attendance is just above 94 percent.
As far as meal reimbursements, the district received $41,922.26 for breakfast claims and $80,382.12 for the month of February.
In recapping the enrollment report, Clay said there were 1,030 students districtwide.
The school board approved requests for proposals for contracts pertaining to voice over Internet protocol phone service, janitorial services, lawn and grounds care and copier services throughout the district.
As far as finances, the ending balance for the school district for February was $8,574,584.36.