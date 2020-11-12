ABERDEEN – For one week after Thanksgiving break, the Aberdeen School District will move to a full virtual instruction model from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 before resuming its hybrid model Dec. 7, according to district superintendent Jeff Clay.
A message sent to family and staff stated the move is a way to mitigate risks of COVID-19 after the Thanksgiving break.
During the week of virtual instruction, students will receive all instruction remotely, and faculty and staff will continue to report to school to provide virtual instruction.
The district’s child nutrition department will continue to provide grab and go meals, and extracurricular and athletics events will continue as they are now, according to the message.