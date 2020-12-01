ABERDEEN - The Aberdeen School District is pausing all extracurricular activities for 14 days, according to district superintendent Jeff Clay Tuesday.
He said the decision stems from multiple positive cases of COVID-19 reported at Aberdeen High School.
Students in the district are currently participating in virtual learning only through Friday. That time frame for virtual learning could be extended, depending on the number of positive cases within the school district.
Stakeholders will be informed if a decision is made to extend virtual learning.