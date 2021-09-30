ABERDEEN – While the Aberdeen School District is currently on a hybrid model due to COVID-19 precautions, district superintendent Jeff Clay anticipates traditional learning to return Oct. 4. The district implemented the hybrid model Sept. 10.
In giving a COVID-19 report during Sept. 20’s Aberdeen School Board meeting, he said there were 44 cases, with 19 at the elementary school, 15 at the middle school, seven at the high school and three at the central office through Sept. 1.
As far as quarantines through Sept. 1, Aberdeen Elementary School reported 44, Belle-Shivers Middle School had 92, Aberdeen High School had 56, and the central office had three.
“It looks like our numbers have decreased. Positive cases and quarantines are down, so we want to go through this week and next and on the 4th, bring the kids back face to face,” he said.
In speaking with Mayor Charles Scott, there is a vaccination event planned during Oct. 1’s A-Game against Amory High School, which Aberdeen will host.
Clay said several school districts are offering incentives through COVID-19 relief funds to encourage staff members to be vaccinated. He introduced the idea of offering incentives to employees who have either already been vaccinated or will be vaccinated. Clay said it would be a voluntary program, which would require school board approval.
There was no action taken on the matter.
Principal reports
Principals from Aberdeen Elementary School and Belle-Shivers Middle School gave iReady assessment reports for the semester thus far. The ongoing pandemic continues to pose difficulties for student achievement.
An example is MKAS assessment results, which measure skills children possess before enrolling into kindergarten.
“Our average scale score is 454, and that’s probably the lowest we’ve ever started a school year off at Aberdeen Elementary. I think there are several things why we’re starting out so low. The pandemic has stretched across three school years so far, and I think parents aren’t sending their kids to daycares or early learning environments,” said AES Principal Kristen Fondren.
The school’s action plan includes an 18-day intervention for third-graders and increasing parental involvement.
School board secretary Patrick Lockett said there are several factors out of anyone’s control but he encouraged more accountability and effort at the schools for improvements.
Belle-Shivers Middle School Principal Karen Howard said during her report several students are below grade level in a number of areas.
“We’ve been working against COVID and virtual schedules and hybrid schedules and all those things that have contributed to what the data indicated. At this point, it doesn’t matter what we have, what matters is what we can do moving forward,” she said.
She said the school will work to improve the numbers for the December iReady assessments and next semester. Belle-Shivers officials are also trying to change student culture to encourage more pride to improve data.
Fondren added the school will receive a $1,000 donation from the Tennessee Valley Authority.
School resource officers
While there was no action taken on the matter, district officials discussed a school resource officer agreement with the City of Aberdeen.
According to the proposal, the total cost for three officers is $200,000, which includes salary, benefits, uniforms, MSWIN radios and continuing education among other items.
“There were some questions I had as far as maintenance and gas. That seems to be a little excessive. I don’t know how much traveling they’ll be doing. I know we’ll have some of the officers traveling with some of our extracurricular activities to away games to allow for law enforcement service there,” Clay said.
School board member Tonny Oliver said the district has to be careful in comparing local salaries with larger areas.
Board president Jim Edwards noted the Amory School District’s school resource officer agreement defines the jobs of officers more in-depth.
“I’d like to incorporate some of those points of that SRO agreement. It gives them a time they have to be in the school in the morning, whereas our contract doesn’t even go there. It gives the SRO a better idea of what job responsibilities are rather than making them up,” he said.
Clay was to talk further with Scott last week about the agreement.
In other business
The school board was to have a special-called board meeting Sept. 28 for a strategic planning session and also to approve bids for various Apple products associated with a Perkins grant at Aberdeen High School.
Board members approved to engage with JBHM Architecture for a reroofing project at Aberdeen Elementary School in order to begin the bid process.
Clay said a section of roof was installed in 2007, and it has four or five years left on its warranty. It would save the district approximately $160,000 to not reroof that section.
“After speaking with the architect, we would not receive supplies,” he said of supply. “If we’re waiting until February or March, we might not get it done by the next school year.”
District operations director Willie Brandon updated the school board on a couple of facilities items. Edwards asked about a window replacement request, but there have been setbacks to get a start date from the contractor.
Clay mentioned the idea of specialty Aberdeen School District license plates to school board members.
“It could be a revenue stream for the district,” he said. “It would be the cost of your tag plus $33. We would have to pre-sell 300,” he said.
From license plate sales, the school district would receive $24, the state burn center would receive $3, the county tax collector’s office would receive $2, the state highway fund would receive $2 and the departments of revenue and archives and history would each receive $1.
“The last district I worked in, it took about a year and a half to get the pre-sells for the license plate,” Clay said.
During public comments, Aberdeen High School teacher Zawartha Triplett thanked school board members for allowing for summer enrichment programs, saying it offered incentives.
In reporting on finances, district financial officer Latasha Campbell said the historical unassigned fund balance as of June 30 was $6,780,495.44, which is an increase of $1,253,,556.95 increase from the end of Fiscal Year ‘21.
The district’s cash flow statement for August had an ending balance of $6,484,283.31.
Clay said the district’s enrollment as of the day of the meeting was 1,042. The district’s total for breakfast and lunch reimbursements for August was $92,025.33.