ABERDEEN – From professional development to free school supplies, the majority of conversation during July 19’s Aberdeen School Board meeting centered on the ‘21-’22 school year.
Aberdeen School District Chief Academics Officer Temeka Shannon said school supplies will be provided for students this year.
“We are purchasing all school supplies so our parents won’t have to struggle and get supplies. It’s been a pandemic year, and we have extra funds through the ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) grant so we will be blessing all of our boys and girls with school supplies,” she said, adding the school district is expecting an additional donation from Tronox.
Shannon also explained the district’s dropout prevention plan for the upcoming school year, which was approved by the school board.
“We do have students that are over age in our secondary grades so we are trying to focus on them and give them extra support so they won’t become a dropout,” she said. “We have a new program we call the AAA Plan – Accelerate Achievement Academy. Starting in fifth grade up to high school, those students that are two grade levels behind, we’re pulling those students out of their classrooms so they can receive instruction from a teacher so we can try to catch them up.”
She said districtwide, there are 45 students who are two grade levels behind where they should be. Shannon said following the last school year’s complications due to the pandemic, every student will receive extra attention.
Aberdeen School District Superintendent Jeff Clay added students will still have the option to take classes that go along with their interests.
He shared a success story from last year of a student in alternative school who earned his GED, scored platinum on the WorkKeys test and is now a welding student at East Mississippi Community College.
“Those are the stories you want to accomplish. If a student feels like there is no hope; yes, there is hope,” Clay said.
Shannon explained a timeline for teachers to begin the new school, which includes Aug. 3’s district convocation that morning and open houses at each school from 4 to 6 that afternoon.
Clay gave a brief update on the status of school resource officers through the Aberdeen Police Department for the upcoming school year. He has spoken with Mayor Charles Scott and said city attorney Bob Faulks is working on a contract.
“They are waiting on a new police chief to be elected so he can have some say in it,” Clay said.
The new police chief was to be decided during July 27’s runoff.
School board members also approved reinstatement and a modification to the policy regarding visitors to the schools. The modification includes an additional paragraph stating visitors are expected to comply with entrance safety protocols such as temperature checks and use of hand sanitizer that also govern students, teachers and faculty.
In other business
The school board approved items pertaining to facility rentals, including an increase in fees from $250 to $400 a day with a security deposit.
“After the event is over with and it’s cleaned up and the building administrator takes a look at it and there are no issues, it would be returned in full,” Clay said of the deposit.
The increase in fees would help cover district expenses.
Clay noted a letter the district received regarding the Mississippi Department of Education’s recommendation of an accreditation status.
School board members also approved a language revision to board policy regarding expenditure of funds. The revision authorizes the superintendent to pay all legal claims as much as $250,000 prior to board approval.
“In between paying a big claims docket that you approve to pay at the board meetings, we cut checks on Wednesdays like utility bills. This will give the superintendent permission to pay those bills in between those board meetings up to $250,000,” said district chief financial officer Latasha Campbell.
The board still ratifies the claims docket.
In giving an update from the school board’s previous meeting, Clay said vines have been pulled down from the front of the former Aberdeen Middle School building and he is waiting to hear back from glass companies regarding window repairs.
In reporting finances for the district, Campbell said the ending balance for June’s cash flow statement was $6,331,719.39.
The school board also approved dates for school board meetings for the upcoming school year. Board meetings are held the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the district’s resource center. Dates that were changed due to holidays include Oct. 21, Dec. 16, Jan. 13, Feb. 17 and April 21, which are all on Thursdays.