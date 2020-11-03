ABERDEEN – The wait is finally over for many school districts across the state as electronic devices are trickling in to help students with hybrid and virtual learning models.
During Oct. 22’s Aberdeen School Board meeting, district superintendent Jeff Clay said iPads for grades kindergarten through third and Chromebooks for grades fourth through 12th arrived earlier in the week. Devices were to be given to students this week.
“We’re going to make sure everyone has the responsible use police and checkout policy and get them coded so we know who is using what device. If I left mine here, it could be traced through the asset tag,” Clay said.
Hotspots are also available for students in need. District chief academics officer Temeka Shannon said there has been two meetings with pastors in the Egypt, Prairie and Old Houston Road areas about providing internet service for students.
“They were very willing and very supportive of the ideas, but they don’t have the personnel to keep their churches open all day,” she said.
School districts have had trouble receiving devices earlier in the semester due to demand. Clay noted at a previous school board meeting the factory originally supposed to supply devices for the district was shut down by the Chinese government.
In other business, Clay mentioned 15 Aberdeen High School students are participating in the Aberdeen Collegiate Academy, which is a dual-credit partnership with the Mississippi University for Women.
He followed up by saying 21 juniors scored high enough on a practice ACT test to qualify for the program.
“Out those 21, 12 or 13 of them scored 20 or above, and two of them would’ve qualified for Star Student,” Clay said. “We started stressing ACT last year, and kids start seeing when they do better on the ACT, they have options as far as college and classes.”
Clay said enrollment as of Sept. 30 was 1,081, which indicated an increase. When school was suspended in March, enrollment for the entire district was 1,094. He added the average daily attendance for the district is 95.96 percent by the most recent report.
Clay presented benchmark data for the school year thus far, and school board member Patrick Lockett asked about the culture of parents and their reaction for those who don’t receive the best results.
“You have those parents who are very concerned who are going to reach out to the schools for extra support. A large majority of our parents aren’t as concerned like they need to be. That’s just the truth. Having high expectations for their child and even the district isn’t where it should be but it is getting better and we are changing the culture,” said Shannon said.
Lockett asked how the district can educate parents and the community about the need for tutoring.
“We may not turn around next semester with that kind of effort but can we think outside the box in more ways to get the PTO involved and more resources to get to have those kinds of forums? That’s what’s going to start changing it because you can’t do it by yourself,” he said.
The school board approved the BraveEd community-based school accountability model, which is being spearheaded by the CREATE Foundation throughout the region. It is an avenue for the public to give feedback to the district and will begin in January.
The school board also approved a test security plan, including an item that students will not have the option to take state tests from home.
“Any concerns about COVID or medical history, we’re going to do our part in the spring when we start testing that if we have a student taking the state test who has an underlying issue that that environment is up to par as it relates to cleanliness, safety and sanitation,” Shannon said.