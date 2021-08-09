ABERDEEN – For its Fiscal Year ’22 request to the city, the Aberdeen School District will not ask for any additional tax mills.
The school district’s projected ad valorem request to the city is $5,462,267.21, but the total needs for operations and debt is $6,421,426.05.
“Based on this calculation, it would put us over the 55 mills. Right now we’re at 54.68 mills, so my recommendation is we keep our request where it’s at to avoid an increase simply because we’re at 54.68 mills. Right now we have over $6 million in our fund balance, and I think we can afford everything we budgeted for. Even though we’re seeing a decrease in our MAEP (Mississippi Adequate Education Program), I still think we can afford to take that out of our fund balance and make up the difference,” said district chief financial officer Latasha Campbell during July 28’s budget hearing.
The MAEP allocation decreased by $193,628, with the district’s total for the upcoming year being $5,367,092.
Budgeted revenues and expenditures balance out at $24,448,956.87 for the upcoming fiscal year.
School districts throughout the nation have received an influx of federal COVID-19 relief funds earmarked for certain purposes such as safety and technology upgrades, which inflated the revenue and expenditure amounts.
“Normally, our budget is $17 million but because of this and all the carryover money, it’s why it’s this high,” Campbell said.
As far as revenue, federal sources contribute to 43.3 percent of the budget, local sources contribute 29.25 percent, and state sources make up 27.32 percent of the total.
The base student cost for the upcoming year is $5,874.08, compared to $5,829.35 last year.
The district will receive $151,153 from the state for teacher and teacher assistant pay raises. The total cost of pay raises is $392,151.65, with the district’s portion totaling $240,998.65.
Campbell projects the district’s ending fund balance for Fiscal Year ’22 to be $6.4 million.
The Aberdeen School Board will meet Aug. 9 to adopt the budget, which is due to the city by Aug. 13 and to the Mississippi Department of Education by Aug. 15.