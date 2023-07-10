ABERDEEN – For Fiscal Year ‘23-’24, the Aberdeen School District will request the same amount of ad valorem taxes to the city as last year, meaning no anticipated increase in school tax. The board of aldermen will approve the final millage at a later date as part of its budgeting process.
Revenues and expenditures for the school district balance out at $23,010,237.27, and the projected ad valorem request is $6,076,501.67.
“The district requests a specific dollar amount and does not set the millage. The information about the millage only adds clarification of the district’s estimated effect on taxes,” said district financial officer Latasha Campbell during a June 29 public hearing regarding the budget.
The estimated millage for school district operations is capped at 55 mills, and the debt to be 3.39 mills.
The Average Daily Attendance for the upcoming fiscal year is 92.04.
“The base student cost for FY ‘24 is $7,265.21, which increased by $733.01,” Campbell said.
The Mississippi Adequate Education Program totaled roughly $5.6 million, which is a $157,912 increase from last year.
Anticipated new property growth is estimated at $695,693.35.
As far as revenue, federal sources total $7.4 million, and state and local sources each total $6.9 million.
The next step in the process is the budget adoption July 17.
An Aberdeen School Board meeting followed the budget hearing, which included approval of a driver’s education program for the upcoming school year. School board member Angie Irvin asked if the district will have to purchase a vehicle.
“We hope to get one donated and are working towards donations so if you know anyone interested, please let us know. We’re excited to add this program back to the curriculum,” said district superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith.
In other business, the school board approved an agreement with Itawamba Community College for dual credit courses; a revised 2023-2024 district calendar, which includes Juneteenth as a holiday; and an agreement with Kelly Services.
