ABERDEEN – One Aberdeen High School student was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19, while 25 other students who were known to be in close contact with the individual are on quarantine.
District superintendent Jeff Clay contacted the Monroe Journal about the incident Friday afternoon.
He also sent the following statement to parents in the district Friday afternoon:
“An individual at Aberdeen High School has tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing at the school has been completed, and anyone in close contact (6 feet for more than 15 minutes) with the COVID-19 positive individual has been notified. If you were notified, your child needs to quarantine for 14 days from the last known contact. While in quarantine, your child cannot attend school or participate in extracurricular activities. However, it is important that your child continues to participate daily through virtual learning for academic success and attendance purposes.”
Clay told the Monroe Journal at this time the quarantines will not impact any sporting events or any other activities.