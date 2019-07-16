ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen School District plans to request $5,392,641.62 in ad valorem taxes for the upcoming fiscal year. As in comparison to last year’s request, the figure is a $185,009.10 increase.
The district is currently operating on 52.06 mills, but the estimated mills through the request total 53.89, based on numbers through the Monroe County tax assessor’s and the City of Aberdeen comptroller’s offices.
The district’s proposed expenditures for the upcoming fiscal year is $16,216,334.06, and estimated revenues are $15,130,621.03, according to district chief financial officer Latasha Campbell.
“We’re going to do our very, very best to make sure that we’re good stewards of the taxpayers’ money. We’ve been able to get the things we need and we don’t go in excess,” said district superintendent Jeff Clay.
The Excellence in Aberdeen staff pay incentive program is built into the budget for the upcoming school year, which totals $200,658 and is based on the district’s accountability model.
The potential incentive program has been discussed by Clay and the Aberdeen School Board since January. The program gives teachers and staff incentive pay for maintaining and exceeding Mississippi Department of Education letter grade ratings at their schools.
Assessment results from this spring will set the baseline for scores for spring 2020, and the payout will be in the latter part of 2020.
The budget’s expenditures include a $1,500 certified teacher pay raise, which was passed by the Mississippi Legislature earlier this year. The district has 106 classroom teachers and 21 teacher assistants.
“For Aberdeen, our state is funding 75.64 teachers, which would amount to $141,878.54, and we’re missing teachers because they’re not going to send us money for our SPED, vocational and gifted teachers. Those are the ones who were left out,” Campbell said. “We have 30.65 teachers total that will not receive that money from them until January.”
The total amount the district will ultimately receive for teacher pay raises is $199,370.28.
The district will also ultimately receive $41,266.56 for teacher assistants.
“Our teachers deserve more money, and we’ll tighten our belt in other areas to make sure they’re taken care of. We’re still going to provide all the services necessary,” said district superintendent Jeff Clay.
Roofing projects currently in progress at Aberdeen Elementary School and Belle-Shivers Middle School will be paid out in the Fiscal Year ’19-’20 budget, even though they were approved out of the Fiscal Year ’18-’19 cycle, according to Clay.
The district’s Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP) allocation decreased by $69,059, and there was a decrease of $15,000 through the Chickasaw allocation.
“The reason for our MAEP decrease is our student ADA [average daily attendance] decreased, but the base student cost increased so we took a hit on it, but it wasn’t a big decrease,” Campbell said.
Through ADA, there was an average decrease of 18.7 students. The total MAEP allocation was $5.7 million. If the district was fully funded, that figure would be $6.3 million.
For the current year, ad valorem collections fell short for the district, and the anticipated shortfall is $60,750 through district maintenance and debt service.
Campbell hopes the district will end the year with a fund balance between $4.6 and $4.7 million.
“So far the fund balance has been going up every year. Right now, we’re looking at it in excess of $285,000 from last year,” Campbell said.