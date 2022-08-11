Purchase Access

ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen School District’s proposed ad valorem tax request for Fiscal Year ’22-’23 is $6,141,473.69 for operations and $464,621.52. The district’s revenue and expenditure budget for the upcoming fiscal year is $26,228,316.25.

