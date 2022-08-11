ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen School District’s proposed ad valorem tax request for Fiscal Year ’22-’23 is $6,141,473.69 for operations and $464,621.52. The district’s revenue and expenditure budget for the upcoming fiscal year is $26,228,316.25.
The planned request is an increase compared to $5,462,267.21 last year, which accounts for 22 percent of the ASD’s $24,637,138 projected total budget for the current fiscal year.
District chief financial officer Latasha Campbell estimates the school’s total millage to be 58.39 between district maintenance and debt, which is a 1.34-mill increase from last year.
The Aberdeen Board of Aldermen sets the millage rate from the school district’s request.
Of the overall budget, federal revenue totals 38.67 percent, local revenues total 31.27 percent, and state revenues total 30.05 percent. As far as expenditures, instruction comprised the largest portion at 40.06 percent.
More specific revenue sources included $683,455.17 for teacher pay raises, $624,406 through Title I, $85,886 through Title II, $47,204 through Title IV, $22,982 through Title V, $4,657,961 through ESSER III and $2,074,023 through ESSER II.
Average daily attendance for Fiscal Year ’21-’22 was 1,035.03, compared to 929.04 for the upcoming fiscal year. By ADA figures, student enrollment decreased by 105.99. There is a $658.12 increase in the base student cost, from $5,874.08 for ’21-’22 to $6,532.20 for the upcoming fiscal year.
“For FY ’23 for the Aberdeen School District, the total MAEP (Mississippi Adequate Education Program) full funded amount is $6,102,013. It’s changed by $103,343. Even though our ADA decreased, base student cost increased so that’s why we’re seeing an increase,” Campbell said.
MAEP allocations for the upcoming fiscal year totaled $5,461,563, compared to $5,367,092 last year.
The Aberdeen School Board will adopt the FY ’23 budget Aug. 12 ahead of submitting it to the city.
