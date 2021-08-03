While all school districts’ ’19-’20 school years were cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Aberdeen School District opted for a hybrid model for the ’20-’21 school year as a safety precaution.
Different blocks of students split two days of in-class learning with two days of virtual learning, which was capped off by virtual learning days for all students on Fridays.
For the first time since March 2020, Aberdeen School District students will participate in in-class learning five days a week when school begins Aug. 6.
“We feel like it’s better to get back to face-to-face traditional learning. We can meet their needs better face-to-face than we can virtually,” said ASD Superintendent Jeff Clay.
Safety protocols will still be in place for the school district.
Clay released the following statement July 27 regarding mask rules for the upcoming school year:
“After carefully monitoring the rising positive cases of COVID-19 and seeking input from multiple stakeholders, the Aberdeen School District will start the 2021-2022 school year requiring students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear face coverings in all school buildings and buses.
We will continually monitor the number of COVID-19 cases and will review our mask mandate after the first four weeks of school (Labor Day) to determine if we can lift the face-covering mandate at that time. We also encourage all unvaccinated eligible students and adults (ages 12 and above) to get vaccinated.
We look forward to the beginning of the school year. Our faculty/staff begin on Monday, August 2nd, and students return Friday, August 6th. Have a great day!”
During last week’s Aberdeen School Board meeting, he gave an update on K-12 COVID-19 guidelines from the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) the previous week regarding the new school year.
“All eligible students, teachers and staff 12 years and older should receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Masks should be worn indoors by all individuals 2 and older who are not fully vaccinated,” he said. “As part of the American Recovery Plan, we stated that masks are encouraged but not mandated. That was back in May before the onset of the Delta variant, and numbers are steadily rising. Right now, we’re going to say encouraged but not mandated but we will continue to monitor on a daily basis.”
He noted the guidance also includes physical distancing of three feet. Routine screenings and testing for asymptomatic unvaccinated students and staff and isolation of COVID-19-infected students, teachers and staff and contact tracing will continue.
“We’re going to still have to provide all the safety protocols we did and we still have plenty of hand sanitizer and PPE (personal protective equipment) from the state. We’re going to make sure we’re doing the same things we did. We’re going to encourage the use of masks and hand sanitizers and follow all the same procedures as last year,” Clay said.
He asks for anyone who is symptomatic to stay home.
Clay added MSDH guidance includes fully vaccinated students, teachers and staff do not have to wear a mask indoors, do not have to quarantine or be excluded from a school setting if there is a COVID-19 exposure and do not have to be tested unless symptomatic.
He encourages full vaccination to those eligible throughout the school district.
Back to a routine
Clay said complications brought forth by the pandemic during the past school year were hard on students and teachers alike.
“They haven’t been five days a week since March 2020, so we want to make sure we’re meeting their social, emotional, academic and relationship needs,” Clay said.
Aberdeen will receive state funding for digital social and emotional curriculum for grades sixth through 12, and district officials are also being mindful for students in grades kindergarten through fifth on the same level.
“Last year’s biggest accomplishment was the fact that our students, faculty and staff persevered with strength through some tough times. They got up everyday, came to work and came to school with a smile on their face. They navigated through some very tough times. All of our teachers, students and parents should be commended. Hopefully we learned a lot from the year and we’re going to grow and get better.
“I think the biggest thing is we’re really excited about the opportunity to see the kids on August 6 and get back to a traditional setting and get back to some degree of normalcy. We’ll do everything to help them grow socially, emotionally and academically,” Clay said.
Facilities improvements
Through COVID-19 relief funding, school districts received Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) money, which will translate to school improvements.
“With some of our ESSER, we’ll do an HVAC project at the high school that’s pretty significant. There have been some delays. We’re going to have to expand our electric capacity within the building, too, which will take some time. We were hoping we could get that done this year and it looks like we’re going to be able to start some of it, but it’s probably going to be into next year and maybe even next summer,” Clay said of completion.
There will also be roof improvements at Aberdeen Elementary School next summer.
A new feature this year making for a good first impression will be Aberdeen Bulldogs banners, which will hang from utility poles up and down Bulldog Boulevard.
There are athletics facility improvements at AHS planned, including fencing around the baseball, softball and football fields.
Looking ahead
The Aberdeen School District received a $48,000 grant this summer, which will go towards beginning a recording arts academy at AHS. The first year will mostly be in the planning phase.
“We’ll start buying equipment and would eventually like to have classes on podcasting. We can work cross-curriculum with other departments and work towards starting a YouTube channel and video athletics events,” Clay said.
He said the program will give students another aspect of school to look forward to pursuing.
“Not everyone is interested in technology, but a lot of students are. Some don’t have anything else that draws them to school. There’s that one thing or two things that they can really connect with for a sense of belonging,” he said.