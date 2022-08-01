ABERDEEN – Beginning with the new school year, the Aberdeen School District will no longer require uniforms for students in grades pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
The Aberdeen School Board voted in July to abolish the policy, which was first implemented in School Year 2009-2010.
The dress code for grades pre-kindergarten through 12th grade is as followed:
1.) Moderate hairstyles that do not divert attention from the learning process are permitted
2.) Students are prohibited from wearing hair curlers, hair nets, roller pins, bandanas, headscarves, bonnets or other hair grooming aids.
3.) Students shall not wear suggestive or revealing attire that would divert attention from the learning process. Sagging or lowrider pants or skirts are not allowed.
4.) Tank tops, undershirts and pajamas are not to be worn as outer garments.
5.) Students shall have clothing properly fastened at all times.
6.) Shirts or blouses tied at midriff, plunging necklines (front or back), spaghetti strips, see through garments or any items of clothing that reveal shoulders, cleavage or bare midriff shall not be worn.
7.) Clothing, jewelry, buttons, patches or any other items with words, phrases, symbols, pictures or signs which use indecent, profane, suggestive or inflammatory words or promote drugs, alcohol or tobacco shall not be worn.
8.) Students may not wear shorts, dresses or skirts that are more than three inches above the knee.
9.) Caps, hats and other head coverings shall not be worn. Students with a medical statement or religious documentation may be exempt.
10.) Any jewelry that is overly ornate and/or has the potential to be used as a weapon shall not be worn by students at school. Such items place students in danger of being accidentally injured, assaulted or robbed.
11.) Students shall not wear sunglasses unless a medical permit is on file.
12.) Shoes deemed by the principal as inappropriate or unsafe for school shall not be worn. This exclusion includes “roller skate” shoes and house shoes/slippers.
13.) Leggings/jeggings may be worn with such over garments that cover the buttocks.
14.) Jeans with holes above the knee shall have a garment underneath so that no skin will be visible.
15.) No clothing worn by any student shall be so tight-fitting so as to reveal the outline of undergarments or contour the body, which may create a distraction to the educational atmosphere of the school district, with the exception of school uniforms approved by school administration.
16.) Students shall not wear clothing that is clearly inappropriate for the season of the year. For example, wearing a trench coat or overcoat during the early fall or spring is not allowed.
17.) Any dress or personal appearance that the administration feels is disruptive, inappropriate or presents a safety hazard to students or as a possible disruption to the educational/instructional process will be dealt with on an individual basis according to the discretion of the principal.
