ABERDEEN – Aberdeen High School and Belle-Shivers Middle School are among the list of 61 inaugural schools throughout Mississippi to be named Military Star Schools, which recognizes schools making a significant commitment to supporting military families and children of service members.
Gov. Tate Reeves established the program last February through an executive order, and the Mississippi Department of Education named the schools last week. The state is one of 31 throughout the nation with such a program.
Outside of Aberdeen, the closest schools receiving the designation were Caledonia elementary, middle and high schools and Heritage Academy. The majority of Military Star Schools are in the Jackson and Mississippi Gulf Coast regions.
The schools’ designation will be in effect for two years before the opportunity to reapply, and additional schools may apply in 2024.
According to an MDE press release, Military Star Schools must meet specific requirements addressing unique needs of military students and families, such as appointing a dedicated school liaison for military families; providing student-led transition services and peer support; ensuring professional development for staff to respond to the needs of military students and families; and publicly recognizing service members and their families.
The Military Star School program is designed to help schools respond to the educational and social-emotional challenges military-connected children face during their transition to a new school and keep them on track to be college-, workforce- and life-ready.
Military-connected refers to children of service members on active duty and in the National Guard and Reserves, according to the press release.
