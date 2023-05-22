Aberdeen High School Principal Tracy Fair, JROTC instructor Lt. Col. Michael Goolsby and district superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith pose with Gov. Tate Reeves and interim state superintendent Mike Kent during a ceremony celebrating Mississippi's Military Star Schools.
Belle-Shivers Middle School Principal Kennetra Smith, counselor Kashia Dowden and Smith receive recognition for the Military Star School status.
ABERDEEN – Aberdeen High School and Belle-Shivers Middle School were each formally recognized during a recent ceremony for Mississippi’s inaugural Military Star Schools.
Gov. Tate Reeves signed an executive order last year establishing the program, which recognizes schools making significant commitments to support military families and service members’ children.
“We welcome military families to the Aberdeen School District and support students’ social and emotional needs,” said district superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith.
Throughout the state, there are 61 Military Star Schools.
Smith also touted Aberdeen High School’s Air Force JROTC program, which provides students early exposure to military opportunities and aviation and technology careers.
“The alignment is there, and we’re here to support military families. We have opportunities for students to travel off campus, exposing them to different military branches. We also partner with the Columbus Air Force Base,” she said.
The schools’ designation will be in effect for two years before the opportunity to reapply, and additional schools may apply in 2024.
According to an Mississippi Department of Education press release, Military Star Schools must meet specific requirements addressing unique needs of military students and families, such as appointing a dedicated school liaison for military families; providing student-led transition services and peer support; ensuring professional development for staff to respond to the needs of military students and families; and publicly recognizing service members and their families.
