Several people were on hand for the dedication of a storm shelter art project at General Young Park made possible by a South Monroe County Community Fund grant. All of the city’s storm shelters will be painted with artistic themes through the project.
ABERDEEN – A South Monroe County Community Fund grant and plenty of local support are paying off by way of an ongoing art project for the city’s storm shelters.
Aberdeen Visitor’s Bureau Director Tina Robbins has been assisted by current Aberdeen High School student Caleb Roberson and AHS graduates Chancellor Broyles and Sarah Gonzalez.
A dedication ceremony was held July 22 for the storm shelters at General Young Park, which was capped off with a blessing of the shelters by Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager Lamarcus Thompson.
Broyles created an image of the late General Lee Young for the north wall of a storm shelter at the park, and another scene depicts hands and arms coming together in a circle for the theme “Better Together.”
“We started with some daycare children and added handprints from the electric department and from different people from the city and different people who stopped by from the community,” Robbins said of more hands around the center image.
Another storm shelter project is currently underway at Newberger Park.
“We’re going to do each storm shelter in the city with different concepts,” said Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department Director Michelle Stewart. “We’ll go to the fire department and public works. Everyone will have different locations where they can come and take pictures and let everybody know about the beautiful things we have going on in Aberdeen.”
Mayor Charles Scott said the art project is part of ongoing beautification efforts. He said by Sept. 6 he wants all of the city’s buildings and streets clean for the Let’s Get Clean Aberdeen campaign.
“It’s important to make our city look good when visitors come through, or just when the citizens come through, that we care about our parks and our community in general,” Roberson said.
South Monroe County Community Fund, Home Depot, East Mississippi Lumber Company, Lann Hardware, Allmond’s Printing and several donations from throughout the city are making the project possible.
Each storm shelter will include the #AbsolutelyAberdeen hashtag painted on them.