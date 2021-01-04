ABERDEEN – Aberdeen High School juniors and seniors are rounding off a fall semester like no other they’ve had through participation in the school’s middle-college program.
The program, which was implemented last school year, enabled Class of 2020 seniors to take dual-credit courses through Itawamba Community College. This year, juniors and seniors meeting certain criteria could participate in a partnership with the Mississippi University for Women.
Requirements include a 3.5 grade point average and scoring an 18 on the ACT.
This semester, students have taken human anatomy and physiology, psychology and English Comp I. For five periods each day, students went back and forth between high school and college courses, with one period dedicated to time for work on either grouping of studies.
“It’s tough at times but with guidance and help, it makes you want to be able to do it. With the upcoming students that are able to do it too, along with the school’s motivation, I’m motivation to the lower classes,” said Demeia Pulliam, who is a junior. “With me being known in the school, I have a higher standard of maintaining that role. By talking to them and encouraging them. It not only benefits the school but the district and the community, so it’s an ongoing success for us all.”
As far as further advice to underclassmen, senior Joy Adair encourages students to pursue the program.
“I say go for it because it helps boost your GPA and gets you college experience and gives you a head start to college,” she said.
Senior Elijah Turner added college is important in opening doors to future careers.
Students say participating in the middle-college program teaches critical thinking and life skills.
“It makes you not look at the high school classes as tough, such as with you doing the college classes, you get to look at the high school classes like, ‘If I can do this, I can do this also,’” Pulliam said. “It’s a long journey but at the end, if you believe in yourself, we all make it through.”
She wanted to participate in the program in order to start her college success early. She credits the school and her peers for helping be a support system.
Whereas students took classes on ICC’s Tupelo campus through the program last year, the MUW classes are online. Weekly assignments include quizzes, writing papers, studying modules and lab assignments.
Turner, Adair and fellow senior, Jamia Johnson, are weighing college options for next year.
Johnson said another benefit of the program is getting adjusted to responsibilities of college, including workflow, a regular college schedule and a syllabus.
“It shows you need to learn how to schedule more, be on time with your work and know what your priorities are,” Adair said, adding it’s developing better study habits.
For the spring semester, students will take another set of three classes.
Some of the students are juggling the high school and college classes along with extracurricular activities and part-time jobs.