ABERDEEN – Aberdeen Elementary School and Belle-Shivers Middle School students participated in a weeklong summer day camp in late June planting educational seeds for coding, robotics and cybersecurity.
The GenCyber Cybersecurity Day Camp, held at Aberdeen High School, included roughly 14 fourth- through sixth-graders.
The program is a partnership between the University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Computing Sciences and Computer Engineering and Mississippi State University’s Department of Computer Science and Engineering. GenCyber is a collaborative between the National Science Foundation and National Security Agency.
Aberdeen High School JROTC Instructor Maj. Allen Williams said the summer camp develops skills that will benefit students for technology courses at Belle-Shivers Middle School and ultimately his program.
“As it’s currently organized, JROTC represents the best opportunity for go to work-type skills,” Williams said. “I think it’s absolutely critical that we start exposing our kids early. A lot of times, we get kids in high school, and their minds are already set on what they can and cannot do but it’s based on a very limited exposure.”
The day camp has a focus on girls and women in technology. However, there were girls and boys who participated in Aberdeen.
“There are studies that show by the time a child gets to middle school, they’ve already formed identities like what are things that boys do and things that girls do and what they’re good at. We started doing elementary camps so we can reach those children before they get to that point to where they think, ‘I’m a girl, I don’t program robots,’” said Dr. Sarah Lee, director of the University of Southern Mississippi School of Computing Sciences and Computer Engineering.
While one learning component of the day camp was team work, online safety was another emphasis.
“We really stress about safe passwords and safe behavior online. We have really young children who use smartphones and so cybersecurity isn’t something that just a subset of the population can do and the rest of us don’t have to worry about it,” Lee said. “There’s an underlying goal with this program that we want to show them what a career would be like in cybersecurity.”
She said there are approximately 500,000 cybersecurity jobs open in the United States, which pay high wages.
The AHS JROTC program is among 30 programs throughout the nation participating in the CSforAll computer science pilot program, which led to a trip Williams took to Washington D.C. He connected with Lee there, which led to Aberdeen’s involvement in the day camp.
He thinks early exposure to the high school will build younger students’ familiarity and comfort levels when they reach ninth grade.
“We all have to elevate our expectation of what excellence looks like. I’m a firm believer that our kids will live up or down to what our expectations are of them. If we have lofty expectations of them and we hold them accountable, more times than not our kids are going to rise to that challenge,” Williams said.
In addition to Aberdeen, cybersecurity summer day camps were held this summer in Columbus, Hattiesburg and also Choctaw, which was open to members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaws.
“These kids have never lived in a world without technology so they’re not afraid of it as my generation was,” Williams said.
Additionally, AHS JROTC cadet Makayla Davis, who participated in a Cyber Academy in 2019, was joined with cybersecurity experts to act as role models during Aberdeen’s summer camp and professionals that younger students could identify with for the field.
Students from MSU and USM also participated locally.
“I think this represents the type of thing that, as a community, we should seek out and expect and not be an exception because our kids deserve it,” Williams said, adding he sees the potential for future summer camps in rocketry, robotics, aviation, piloting, computer science and drones at the school.