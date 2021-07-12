For the Monroe Journal
Nearly 100 promising Mississippi high school students from 13 rural districts participated in the Advanced STEM Summer Preparatory Program at Mississippi State University to prepare for success in rigorous, advanced placement coursework this coming academic year.
The group included several students from Aberdeen High School.
Along with learning STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills to help them in upcoming AP classes in physics and computer science at their respective schools, students heard from successful mentors encouraging them to apply practical strategies for growth as they advance toward academic, personal and professional goals.
Other schools participating this year included Clarkdale, Greenville, Holmes County Central, Humphreys County, Leflore County, Leland, McAdams, New Albany, Newton, Northeast Lauderdale, O’Bannon, Madison S. Palmer, Riverside, South Pontotoc and Quitman high schools.
Matt Dolan, founder and CEO of the Global Teaching Project, expects to have approximately 28 schools offering the AP classes through the consortium this coming year, although not all the schools were able to participate in the summer program.
Stedman Graham, a New York Times best-selling author and national speaker who teaches a nine-step success program called “Identity Leadership,” shared advice with the group and engaged with students extensively during a question-and-answer session following his talk.
The privately funded program, which also has received a competitive federal Education Innovation and Research grant, is facilitated by the Global Teaching Project in conjunction with the Mississippi Public School Consortium for Educational Access. There is no charge to students, families, schools or districts to participate.
Students are involved in classroom instruction and tutoring sessions in an immersive math and science learning environment to develop study skills and other fundamentals. They also take part in hands-on learning activities and experiments, as well as campus tours of research facilities. While on campus, the students attended one of this week’s NCAA Super Regional playoff baseball games and enjoyed other recreational activities. Students are selected by participating school districts and identified by their schools as having the aptitude and strong work ethic needed for success in advanced placement courses.
Dolan explained that even very bright students often have gaps in their substantive foundations.
“COVID disruptions put students even further behind. Our summer program helps fill in those gaps and overcome learning losses so that our students are better prepared for the rigorous STEM courses they will be taking this year,” he said.
The Global Teaching Project and Mississippi Public School Consortium for Educational Access also facilitate the AP classes during the school year in the participating rural and low-income districts that otherwise would not provide these courses.
By utilizing a “blended” format and a network of AP-certified teachers and additional tutors, the program seeks to increase student enrollment in advanced coursework, particularly in STEM areas, which correlates strongly with college and career success.
MSU has hosted the summer program since its inception five years ago, and students are back on campus this year after the 2020 event was presented virtually due to the pandemic. Once they begin the academic year in their respective schools, they will take AP Physics or AP Computer Science, with supplemental programming throughout the year. Previous evaluations have shown that students achieved dramatic gains in substantive understanding of course content, according to nationally recognized pre- and post-program assessments.