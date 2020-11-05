ABERDEEN – Aberdeen School District Superintendent Jeff Clay said a student at Belle-Shivers Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, which has resulted in several students and teachers to be put on quarantine.
Aberdeen superintendent reports positive COVID-19 case at middle school
