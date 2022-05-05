ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen School District contracted with the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) to assist in the search for the district’s new superintendent.
A brochure advertising the superintendent vacancy and outlining the basic qualifications for the superintendent, which were set by the board, was presented by MSBA and posted on its website with the application on Feb. 11.
MSBA sent an email to more than 5,000 people on its mailing list announcing the search and requesting assistance in publicizing the vacancy. The vacancy announcement was sent to the National Superintendent Searchers Association and was posted on its website. All inquiries to MSBA regarding the position were answered.
The deadline to receive applications was set as March 18. All completed applications which were submitted on or before the deadline were accepted and processed. An online survey was made available for two weeks to the district’s stakeholder groups, including teachers, administrators, parents and community/business members, in order to gather information regarding the characteristics of the new superintendent and priorities for the district.
Results from all surveys were compiled by the MSBA and provided to school board members for use in the interview process and as a foundation for making the decision as to who will be the new superintendent.
Denotris Jackson, MSBA executive director, and Dr. Tommye Henderson, MSBA superintendent search manager, met with members of the Aberdeen School Board April 27 to review the applications.
There are 11 applicants for the superintendent position. Among the applicants are two superintendents, one assistant superintendent, one director, one coordinator, one academic officer, one academic coach, three principals and one teacher. Six of the applicants have a doctorate degree. Eight of the applicants are male, and three of the applicants are female. All of the applicants are from Mississippi.
A determination was made as to where each applicant met the qualifications to be a superintendent in Mississippi as defined in the Mississippi Code of 1972, 37-9-13, which went into effect July 1, 2017, or met the Mississippi Department of Education alternative qualifications for prospective district superintendents of education.
References were checked, and background checks were completed. Personal contacts were made to gain additional information about each applicant.
Each application was reviewed, analyzed and evaluated according to criteria set by the Aberdeen School Board, which included evidence of a recent documented track record of raising the achievement level of all students; evidence of the ability to use data to improve student achievement; skill as an effective communicator; experience in consensus building; the ability to recruit, retain and invest in the development of highly qualified personnel; and a demonstrated focus on student outcomes, student needs and student well-being.
The school board members received the report and all application materials. The goal of the Aberdeen School Board is to have a new superintendent hired before the end of May.