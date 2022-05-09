ABERDEEN – In celebrating its faculty, the Aberdeen School District recently discovered a trend – a wave of second-generation teachers following in their parents’ career paths. While some pairs of parents/children may teach in the same building, others may carpool together to work. At the end of the school day, though, they all have a stronger appreciation of each other through serving students.
“The longevity of the people who have been here is so good that they brought their children here as well. What we do here runs deep,” said Aberdeen School District Chief Academics Officer Temeka Shannon.
When first-grade teacher Letha Jones interviewed for her position with the school district 27 years ago, she was pregnant with her daughter, Chacity, who now teaches at Aberdeen High School.
“I thought I was in labor when I interviewed with my first principal,” Letha said.
While Chacity has a degree in nursing and originally wanted to work at a children’s hospital, noticing her mother’s passion in teaching helped eventually lead to her interest in helping grade papers and classroom visits.
While Tonya Lovelady, who teaches sixth- and seventh-grade computer at Belle-Shivers Middle School, started her career later in life, her daughter, Sarah, who teaches English Language Arts for fourth-graders, was there to help.
“She was my go-to when I decorated my room and helped in getting my stuff together. Sometimes she would help me grade papers. When she graduated from high school, I graduated from college. Then my next child graduated from high school,” Tonya said.
Sarah’s aspiration to teach began in fourth grade.
“Grading papers really didn’t (reinforce my passion), but it let me see how much work there was. Decorating the classroom and helping with bulletin boards, I actually enjoyed that because you can put your own touch on a classroom and get your kids interested,” she said thinking back.
Lamonica Calvert, who teaches sixth-grade social studies, said her daughter, Alexus, who teaches eighth-grade social studies, also helped her grade papers growing up, even though she pursued a degree in social work.
After being furloughed from her job due to COVID-19, Alexus decided to pursue teaching.
“She’s always had a passion for decorating and would come up to the sixth-grade hall and help us decorate,” Lamonica said, adding teaching wasn’t part of her original career plan while in high school.
Through a staff spotlight shared internally in the district, Alexus said she was torn between teaching and social work but since her mother taught, she decided to pursue social work.
“When I landed a social work job, I worked in the field for one year and I realized that social work was not my calling from God. I talked to my mom and said I’m going back to school to be a teacher,” she said, explaining she enrolled in an alternate teaching program. “I absolutely love what I do. Just to be able to come to work some days and encourage my students means the world to me. I can’t wait to see what this teaching career has in store for me. Cheers to 29 and a half more years to come.”
She added she can’t wait to see her eighth-grade class graduate from high school.
Aberdeen Elementary School music teacher Rob Abel’s children helped him during summer camps, which ultimately led to his daughter, Shelley’s, interest in working with younger people. She now works in special education at Aberdeen Elementary School.
The two of them carpool together and while the ride to school is normally quiet, the ride home is a time to share successes and frustrations from the day.
“It’s interesting to see we’re wired the same way,” he said.
Shelley said through the staff spotlight that she and her father have worked together for two years, which she enjoys.
“If I ever need anything (money, food, a vent session), he’s a short walk away. My dad encourages me to build relationships with other colleagues here, chase after my biggest desires in life and tackle every day with a smile and positivity. It has been better than ever to work with him before he retires,” she said.
Aberdeen High School Principal Tracy Fair’s mother and aunt both worked in education, a career she ultimately pursued herself. Her son, Jaylon, is following in her path through the next generation as a sixth-grade teacher and coach.
“I was probably like my mom and was in his ear the whole time that when he finished school and went to college and didn’t know what to do, I was already there saying, ‘You need to make education an option so you have something to fall back on. There will always be a job in education no matter what state you’re in,’” she said. “I think I did to him what my mom did to me.”
Jaylon had his dreams set on playing in the NFL but realized early in college he had to focus on a plan. He fell in love with working in education in the Aberdeen School District shortly after starting three years ago, adding coaching is another perk.
“I was 12 hours away for a long time, but now I see her every day” Jaylon said of his college years compared to now. “Whenever I’m confused about something, I can ask her not for just work but life in general.”
Tonya said working close to her daughter is another extension of their close relationship.
“It’s a blessing you have been here this long, you have raised your children and they have done good. They are walking in your footsteps to not only do the same thing you’re doing but in the same district,” Shannon said.
Additional comments shared through the staff spotlight include:
Tracy Fair: “It’s a joy to work in the same district as my son. Coach Fair has a gift that allows him to touch the lives of young people in a mighty way. I’m proud of his decision to continue the family legacy. As he masters the art of teaching and coaching, I pray that his experiences will be as enjoyable as my experiences have been. Thanks ASD!”
Jaylon Fair: “It is a blessing working in the same district as my mom. She has always been my motivation. My entire make-up is all through her, from the way I carry myself to the way I can connect with students. She is the reason I am in this profession and the reason why I love doing what God has called me to do. Thanks ASD!!”
Lamonica Calvert: “As a mother, you want your children to follow in your footsteps. But at the same time, you want them to be their own person and figure out what it is they want to do in life. When Alexus graduated in 2013 from high school, I asked, ‘You going to college to be a teacher?’ Her response was, ‘No MA’AM!!!’ However, it brings me GREAT JOY to see my daughter work in the same PROFESSION AS I DO! I love picking her up/carpooling. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. To hear my former students, which are now her students, say ‘Your daughter acts just like you, Mrs. Calvert,’ I think that is a great compliment to me as well as her.”
Tonya Lovelady: “Working with my child has truly been a blessing. There are always pros and cons when it comes to working with a family member, but so far the good has definitely outshone the bad. Watching her come out of her shell and becoming a more well-rounded individual has been very rewarding. I only hope that the years she has watched me teach have helped to inspire her and have fostered an everlasting love of teaching in her.”
Sarah Lovelady: “I got into the teaching profession with my mother because of my third-grade teacher. She ingrained the love of learning and reading in me. I also saw how much my mother enjoyed teaching, and it also inspired me. Being in the same profession as my mother means a lot to me because she can personally encourage me to become a better teacher.”
Chacity Jones: “I never imaged myself being a teacher. Growing up, I always told my mom that I wanted to work with kids, but more so as a nurse. Almost five months in, and I can truly say this is a new experience. I’m glad that I can come back to my hometown and give back. My mom has worked in this district for more than 20+ years. I have some big shoes to fill but she touches so many lives. I want to leave the same impact on my students.”
Letha Jones: “I am elated at the fact that my daughter chose to follow in my footsteps. She is a very beautiful and intelligent young lady who has always aspired to work with children. The Aberdeen School District has gained a wonderful teacher.”