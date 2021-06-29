ABERDEEN – With the Aberdeen School District’s long gap between the students’ and teachers’ last day, school officials took advantage of the time by implementing in-depth professional development for faculty members.
“Our teachers aren’t accustomed to staying that late into their summer vacations, and we thought it would be a good idea to bring all three schools together to do a week-long professional development institute in various areas,” said district chief academic officer Temeka Shannon.
The school has one academic coach at Aberdeen Elementary School, two at Belle-Shivers Middle School and both a full-time and academic coach in training at Aberdeen High School. They collaborated with Shannon and instructional coach Dr. Manya Chappell for the institute.
“Those three or four days at the beginning of the school year are not enough to look at the standards and alignment of standards to really provide teachers with that support to really teach a standard to a depth. We had the opportunity to really look at all of our resources we are using and ask if it meets the academic need of every learner,” Shannon said.
Chappell said teachers’ motivation levels were high throughout the training, and the timing of the professional development gives them several weeks to reflect on what their classroom approach can be going into the ’21-’22 school year.
“When we come back next year, teachers have classrooms to set up, new teachers to get to know, parents to meet. Each local school has tons of regulatory things to do,” she said. “In the past, teachers have been trying to acclimate to new students, new parents, new routines, new material, new training and they’re supposed to be ready to teach the first day fresh, alive and ready to go and quite honestly by the first day of school, they ask, ‘Is it Christmas break yet?’ Now we’ve gotten so much out of the way,” Chappell said.
Based on data from 2019 assessments, there are opportunities for growth in reading and math especially for ASD students. In addition to these areas, the professional development included course-specific training including electives classes.
“Over the last month, our teachers have gone through promethean [board] training, Google training, reading training, writing training, special mathematics training, the five E’s of science training, how to teach social studies interestingly. This is real, and they realize it’s real,” Chappell said.
Next year, the school district will be a Google district, meaning students and teachers will use Google education products.
“It’s almost like we’re the horse in a race and like we’ve gotten a jumpstart. We are ready. When that first bell rings that first day of class, there will not be hesitation, and ASD will be ready,” Chappell said.