ABERDEEN – Continued progress throughout the city and improving infrastructure were talking points of July 25’s town hall meeting at City Hall facilitated by Mayor Charles Scott. It was one of three town halls he held last week.
“People ask all the time when we’re going to build a factory, and I tell them when we get the infrastructure, then we build a factory. All the factories wanting to come in here want to see the infrastructure you have to handle their particular factory,” Scott said.
During his comments, Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager LaMarcus Thompson addressed aging electrical infrastructure. A recent power outage the city experienced the previous week was due to aging batteries for a transformer on a Tennessee Valley Authority line.
“I get so many complaints about why are we having these outages and our power continues to fail and one month, it may go out two times or it may go out four times. Aberdeen, at one point, had a strong system. Everything wears out. Everything ages. What happened the other day was the transformer went out because the batteries went out. The batteries that power the transformer have been there since the substation was built,” he said.
An engineer was scheduled last week to look at ways to upgrade the batteries and possibly add a solar panel to keep them charged.
With July 19’s outage, electric department crews worked through the night and the following day to fully restore electricity. The particular substation that experienced issues was smaller and couldn’t meet the city’s demand during daytime hours.
“After the power came back on, the guys slept at the warehouse. They were so tired, they couldn’t go home,” Thompson said.
In the process of restoring electricity, he reached out to former Aberdeen Electric Department general managers Brian Sanders and Jerry Ledbetter, who never experienced the issue. Neighboring electric department managers said the relay was locked out because the batteries were dead.
In a separate matter, Thompson said utility statements will indicate a period of 39 days from when meters were read because of a recent weather event.
“We were down due to severe weather and a lightning strike. We had to get a company to come in and climb three water towers and fix the AMI system on the towers. I’m on their time when they come,” he said. “We were down the first seven or eight days in July, plus a weekend.”
“That 39 days does not mean we billed you for 39 days. That means 39 days ago, we read your house,” he added.
Scott talked about the potential of Stinson Industrial Park development, which begins with one business moving onsite.
“We have been having conversations with TVA and other partners to build the power station in the Stinson area to make sure that center is prepared for new buildings,” Scott said.
Thompson said he has received inquires from different companies regarding truck stops at Stinson Industrial Park, but they have not followed up with him.
“Any company that comes to me about Stinson Park, I tell them if they put their business there to not worry about the infrastructure. I can power up to three businesses at Stinson Park. That’s when I turn around and have a conversation with TVA. I can’t have a conversation with TVA about helping me with infrastructure if I don’t have anything there,” he said.
He said TVA is implementing a new matching grant program enabling utilities to present wish lists.
As far as water system improvements, all of the city’s 14 wells will be upgraded as part of an American Rescue Plan Act-funded infrastructure project, which includes a new water tank in Egypt.
“We’ll have an upgraded system versus a Band-aid. I think over the last 27 months, we’ve spent $1 million on those wells at different points in time,” Scott said.
On the topic of next year’s city election cycle, Scott asked city clerk Melissa Moore about required training for election staff.
She said the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office was organizing several training sessions for the county, state and presidential elections but said training for municipal elections is on the backburner.
“You’re going to have a lot of new people for the first time just working the elections and will have some questions. I’m constantly talking to him and sending emails, hoping and praying they do some last minute training to help people be familiar with what’s about to happen,” she said.
Ward 5 Alderman Shea Cain asked how many of the three new election commissioners are trained, and Moore said one is.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.