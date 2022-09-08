ABERDEEN – From quality of life to infrastructure, Mayor Charles Scott highlighted a number of recent accomplishments and upcoming goals for the city during his mayoral town hall series last week.
He said the city will work on a strategic plan, and he requested town hall attendees to complete surveys as input towards it.
“If we’ve got new industries or new citizens looking at coming into Aberdeen, they’re going to look on our website to see where we plan to go in the next 10 years and 20 years,” he said during Aug. 29’s town hall at the High Street Community Center, noting the city’s new website was set to go live soon.
Road improvements recently began through a thoroughfare project for Matubba and Meridian streets and Highway 8.
“These streets have the highest traffic count by MDOT (Mississippi Department of Transportation), and that’s how they were selected. After completing the thoroughfare work, our engineer and aldermen will work to identify city streets in need of repair,” Scott said.
Work is currently underway to remodel the Thomas G. Abernethy Federal Building downtown, and Scott said efforts continue to renovate the Parkway Hotel across the street.
“Our objective is to get that hotel open before the federal building is finished. If everything goes correctly, that will also be our next economic district,” he said.
As far as port development, the city applied for additional grant funding for road improvements, and it’s currently working on environmental requirements related to the rail spur project.
The city recently joined the Mississippi Apprenticeship Program, which will help train new police officers.
Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert urged citizens to help law enforcement by reporting anything suspicious. He also encouraged people to take pride in Aberdeen and build it up instead of tearing it down.
Recent highlights Scott focused on included a summer football camp at the Aberdeen Sportsplex and roughly $250,000 worth of improvements at General Young Park. Future goals include renovating Newberger and Acker parks.
“When they finish with the law enforcement academy, they’re going to have a basketball court and a walking track. Basically, you can start working out at Newberger and walk to the track or you can walk to Acker Park. These are the things we’re trying to build in Aberdeen so you can get a different flavor of health and wellness in our park system,” Scott said, also plugging the weekly senior yoga classes through the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department.
He said there are also future plans for a beach volleyball court at the sportsplex.
The city is still working with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) in pursuing electric car charging stations at The Pointe shopping center.
The Aberdeen Electric Department is in the process of installing LED lights in street lights in different areas in town. While the Aberdeen High School area is already complete, electric department general manager LaMarcus Thompson said Commerce and Matubba streets are the next areas to be addressed.
As work continues on the new electric department building, Thompson hopes to have an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony in December.
He also promoted the TVA’s EnergyRight program, which offers free energy audits to assist people with savings on electricity costs by making certain improvements in their homes. People can inquire about the program through the electric department.
This summer’s higher temperatures prompted more demand from customers, leading to higher electricity bills. Thompson said the city’s rates through TVA have not increased but rather remained the same since August 2017.
Kathy Seymour, chairperson of the Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission, said a grant application will be submitted in September for funds for repairs; plumbing and electrical needs; and work on handicap accessibility and completing the caterers’ kitchen at the M&O Depot. She welcomes people with skills, such as carpentry and painting, interested in volunteering to help.
The depot will be used for a meeting space, a business incubator and an events venue after completion.
Scott said there are plans for a seminar to get local contractors certified and to teach them aspects of business, such as submitting bids.
“We have a lot of people who are excellent at what they do but they have not gotten their contractor licenses, for whatever reason, or didn’t go to a formal school but they have a particular skill set,” he said.
The city is working on an effort to train employees on sidewalk construction in order to do improvements in-house.
Scott also noted there are 42 members in this session of the Mayor’s Youth Council, and they have volunteered recently at Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry and for cleanup efforts at Oddfellows cemetery.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.